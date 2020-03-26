Some Questions and Answers from Sen. Tester:
Sen. Tester wrote this March 26 about the just-passed-the-U.S. Senate CARES Act (Covid-19 relief bill)
While this bill is far from perfect, the #CARESAct provides the urgent relief and critical resources that Montanans need in the face of this outbreak - direct aid to Montana families, hospitals, small businesses, veterans, workers, state, local, and Tribal governments and more.
Q&A on issues in the Senate:
Question: Under the WHIP plus program that you help secure for farmers, the USDA finally announced that the Farm Service Agency will open signup for disaster assistance on March 23 for producers, including sugarbeet growers, to apply for eligible losses of drought (D3 or above) and excessive moisture.
Tester: It is huge for the eastern part of the state that for the last 10 years, these farmers have went through everything - from drought to too much moisture to the right amount of moisture to great sunshine and too much moisture at harvest time. In 2019, it ended up that many of them still had their crop in the field.
Question: Why did it take so long for farmers to be able to apply for the disaster assistance?
Tester: USDA dragged their feet for a long time. And quite frankly, we had to put in into an appropriation bill at the end of the year. It took an act of Congress. That’s what made them do it.
Question: How frustrating was that, knowing farmers back in Montana needed the assistance?
Tester: It was very frustrating because we may lose some of our farmers just because of the tardiness of it.
It was hard to get USDA Secretary Sonny Purdue to understand (the need), and I get it. There are people who are trying to gain the system all the time. So you gotta be cautious. But we talked to him for a long time.
These guys weren’t gaming the system. They were in dire need of some support.These guys had a disaster and they need the help or they’re going to go out because Mother Nature didn’t smile upon them appropriately. It finally just took an act of Congress to get it done.
Our FSA offices have got a lot of work to do (to get the program implemented) and hopefully they can get it out the door in a short amount of time.
Question: You have your own family farm. What are you growing this year and how did last year’s harvest go for you?
Tester:
Question: Is the U. S. Mexico Canada agreement different that the old NAFTA?
It is not significantly different than NAFTA from an agriculture point of view, but if it is implemented correctly, it will help with grain going north to Canada and with trade with Mexico.
The fact of the matter is that we need it. So I’m glad we got it, and I voted for it. I think it gives certainty to farmers and ranchers, but I will tell you that all of these trade wars have not done good things for folks in production agriculture.
We need to get this USMCA enacted and implemented so that we can start doing the trade that is available for us for Canada and Mexico. It is important for the auto industry and different components of our economy, but trade with Canada and Mexico is probably the most important thing for agriculture.
Mexico imports more Montana barley than any other country in the world. And Canada is our number one trading partner across the board, whether you’re talking to agriculture, automobiles or energy issues.
China said they were going to have $40 to $50 billion of trade, but after signing the deal, they said, no, it's going to be more like $14 billion on average. In the previous four years, we were doing $25 billion a year with China.
Question: Would farmers have been happier with being about to trade on the market than having these small payments?
Did farmersprefer getting their checks from the marketplace? For sure.
Itputs more pressure on the safety net programs when more taxpayer dollars start going out to agriculture. Then the taxpayer starts saying, “If you’re going to pay farmers, why don’t you get money to implement dealers and why don’t you get money like that to gas stations?” It all feeds on one another. So people start taking notice, and then it becomes more difficult.
The problem with these trade deals, and the folks that know the business know it better than I do will tell you that once you stop doing trade, their whole (buying) mechanism changes to another country.
It’s hard to get that back. So we’re going to have to work on that. Trade is so important at the end of the day, whether it’s barley or wheat or pulse crops or whatever it might be.
Question: If the Affordable Care Act is thrown out in court, would that affect Montana rural folks, too?
Tester: It wouldn’t be over, but it could certainly affect folks with pre-existing conditions, such as if you have high blood pressure or a cancer or any other pre-existing health problem.
I think the fact that the Supreme Court is hearing the challenge, it could put more uncertainty in our health care. It hurts all hospitals, but the rural hospitals are really going to be hurt.
If you’re over the age of 50 and you don’t have access to healthcare, you’re not going to live here. That is just the way it is. You’re going to go somewhere where you do have access to health care.
These rural hospitals are really important when we start talking about the negative impacts on population and economy.
I think health care is the number one issue out there. You talk to people in rural America, people in the more urban areas, their health care is what comes up all the time. And the reason for that is pretty simple. You are one disaster away from bankruptcy if you don’t have good insurance.
Question: What do you think about hemp as a good crop for Montana?
Tester: I think it has potential. There is an opportunity there, but it is just one crop. It is certainly not going to be a silver bullet to bail people out if you’re in financial trouble. But I think putting hemp in a rotation with a lot of other crops gives some real benefits.
One of the challenges with hemp is finding folks to process the forage. It does have value. It can be put in concrete to help strengthen the concrete. It makes clothing that wears like iron and it is just amazing.
Question: There are a lot of veterans in Montana, including farmers and ranchers, and what’s being done for veterans?
Tester: The biggest thing we’ve got going this year is Chairman Jerry Moran and myself have introduced the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act. It was named after Hannon, a service member from Helena who spent 23 years in the service and as a commanding officer, a Navy Seal, came back home, was very forthright about his mental health challenges and was working with the National Association of Mental Illness and others, and ended up taking his life in 2018.
We named this bill after him in respect to him and his service. What it will do is allow for easier hiring of mental health professionals. It has some components in it to make it accessible for some nontraditional treatments like equine therapy and yoga. For instance, do you utilize telehealth in too-hard-to-reach areas?
In Eureka, Mont., they have a little pod that was set up as a pilot program, but we’re going to make it real with the signing of this bill.
A veteran can go into a VFW hall and be talking with his or her friends and go into this pod. You don’t know if you’re getting your blood pressure checked or if you’re talking to a psychiatrist. It’s very personal and you’re not exposing everything you’ve got to the whole world. They can talk to, for instance, a mental health person down in Salt Lake, talk about some of the challenges they have and through the VA, that person can let them know what they need to do.
Our bill passed out of committee unanimously. Every body from Sen. Blackburn, who is very conservative, to Sen. Sanders, who is very liberal, voted for it. So if you can get that kind of kind of dynamics, passion for a bill, hopefully, we can get give to the Senate, and get it implemented.
Question: What is serving in the U.S. Senate like and how important are ag safety net programs in our federal budget?
Tester: Ag safety net programs are so critically important to agriculture. That’s why the President’s budget, where he touched things like crop insurance significantly, we’ve got to figure this out. I mean, this budget puts $1 trillion a year on our debt. That's not acceptable. But yet it doesn’t fund some of the programs that I think are critical to the success of the nation. So we’ve got a lot of work to do on this budget.
The Senate is a lot of work, and there is a lot of work to be done. But it’s good work. And it is like any job. Some days are diamonds; some days are stones.
(U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is on several committees and subcommittees. He is the ranking member on the Veterans’ Affairs and Appropriations Senate committees and also on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Commerce, Science and Transportation and Indian Affairs Committees, as well as several subcommittees.)