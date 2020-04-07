As much as I have always enjoyed the face-to-face trainings with our 4-H members it looks like that won’t happen this year because of the COVID-19 issues. Considering that, this information came from Ashley Benes, our state YQCA coordinator regarding trainings for this year. This will probably be your best bet on getting YQCA certified for this year at a discounted price.
Will there be fairs to show at this year? That remains to be determined, but if you consider the online training an educational opportunity for your children, it might well be worth it.
Here is her MEMO
Date: March 26, 2020
To: YQCA Families and Instructors
RE: YQCA Web Based Certification – Flash Sale!
In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the YQCA Board is announcing a 25% flash sale on web based certification in April! Here is how to take advantage of this opportunity.
1. Only offered during the month of April (April 1 – April 30), YQCA will be offering a 25% discount on web-based trainings, making them $9.
• Those wishing to take part in the flash sale will need to purchase $9 web-based training coupons from YQCA. Coupon order forms may be obtained by emailing sales@yqca.org. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO RECEIVE THE DISCOUNTED PRICE.
• Once the order form and proof of payment is received, coupons will be issued and returned to the purchaser within 3-5 business days.
• Coupons MUST be used towards a web-based training by April 30, 2020.
2. Youth who have already paid for a YQCA instructor-led training (on a date that has not yet passed), may log into their account and cancel their registration.
• If payment was received via credit card, the payment will be refunded.
• If payment was received via coupon code, that coupon code will be active again. This coupon code does not expire and would be able to be used in future years.
To cancel a registered training:
1. Go to https://yqca.learngrow.io and login to the account.
2. Select the course - you will have an option to “Cancel Registration.” This will cancel the training and refund the payment/re-activate the coupon code.
We recognize those who have typically utilized the instructor-led training option may be unfamiliar with what users receive with their registration fee for web-based training.
• Each session purchased includes three modules – a knowledge builder, a skills lab, and a quiz.
• The knowledge builder is where content is delivered, the skills lab provides an opportunity to apply the content, and the quiz tests knowledge. To receive a certification, an 80% must be achieved on the 10-question quiz.
• These modules, completed in their entirety, will provide 2-3 hours of an experience for users.
• Features of the online modules include:
— Characters at each age level to guide youth through the course
— Free navigation within the course so youth can spend as much or as little time on a particular topic based upon their personal needs
— Variety of learning opportunities to accommodate various learning styles and modalities
— Audio button on each slide so youth can listen to audio rather than read the on-screen text