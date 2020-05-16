FAYETTE, Iowa — In his 25-plus years of farming, Mark Recker said he doesn’t remember ever moving this fast in a planting season. While he still has a field of seed corn yet to plant, he said in Northeast
Iowa most farmers were done around the first of May.
“It went in faster than I can remember,” Recker said. “We had everything in, basically, by May 1.”
During the first week of May, rains came through much of Iowa, and Recker said that was key to getting a jumpstart on the crop after early plantings.
“It was absolutely critical rain,” Recker said. “I think we had one of the driest April’s we’ve had in a long time, so there was a lot of herbicide that was sitting on top and the longer I planted beans, the deeper I had to go to find moisture. That will alleviate that situation temporarily.”
Recker said the speed created its own challenges this year. He said people were excited to get out in the fields based on the past years of weather issues and delays, which added to the quickness of the season, but that didn’t allow much time for maintenance or breaks.
“Usually you have things you need to fix or take care of, and it will be nice to have a rainy day to take care of that,” he said. “We did not get that here this year to get us back in the shop. Everyone was ready to go, though, and we were going as long as we needed.”
Being done in early May could change the schedule a bit for Recker, potentially bumping up some spraying if the weather turns around. However, for the weekend of May 10, below-freezing temperatures were in the forecast which may be a concern. In the meantime, he is just focusing on making sure maintenance is done and looking for any rock to pick up in the field.
“This has been one for the books, especially compared to the last four,” Recker said. “It’s a strange feeling to be done, and hopefully (the cold weather) doesn’t create a replant situation, but that’s just one of the challenges we face.”