…Ubiquitous
- It’s a naturally occurring radioactive gas present in soil, rock and underground water. It seeps into houses from surrounding soil and can be released into air from well water during showering or dishwashing.
- It decays into harmful solid radioactive particles that can be inhaled.
- It’s odorless, tasteless, invisible.
- It can build up in any home: old or new, with or without a basement, drafty or tight.
…Deadly
- It’s the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., killing over 20,000 people annually.
- It’s the second-leading cause of lung cancer (after smoking) and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
…Manageable
- Testing is easy and affordable.
- Mitigation is straightforward and immediately effective in lowering concentrations.