ATLANTA, Ill. — Ron Kindred got off to a quick start planting on April 20 this year. He planted three days in a row and finished half his soybean acres before rains came.
Rain started on April 23 and returned April 27.
“We got 7 inches of rain with 4.7 inches in one day,” he said.
Those early planted soybeans aren’t up yet and cooler temperatures were expected in McLean County. But most of the standing water is off the beans now, he said, noting that there may be a few spots to replace, but he’s waiting to see how well they come up.
Kindred has not planted corn yet this year.
“We’re ready to go with corn when it’s ready,” he said, standing by his planter May 4 under cloudy skies which would bring more rain that evening and the next day.
Last year he started planting corn on May 15. He’s hoping to get started before that this year.
“We need to miss some of the cold weather and rains,” he said.