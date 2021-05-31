Rainfall finally arrives as seeding winds down

The rains finally arrived across the state during the week ending May 21, albeit spotty and late. Still, newly-seeded canola, soybeans, corn and other crops will thrive on the moisture.

“It was pretty dry, so we needed the rain. However, it is really spotty,” said Mark Miller, Rolette County Extension agent, who added the rain in his county ranged from half an inch to 1.10 inches. “Some crops are coming out of the ground and looking good.”

Before the recent rains, some producers in Rolette County had stopped seeding because they were seeding into “dust” and didn’t see a reason to continue unless they received rain.

“We were extremely dry before this rain,” Miller said.

He is concerned that some of the canola that has emerged could be “nipped” by potential frost in the forecast.

“It is supposed to get down to 27-29 degrees on Thursday (May 27), and some of the canola and soybeans that have emerged could get nipped. We can only hope there is enough heat coming off the ground to help,” he aid.

While some areas received up to 2 inches of rain during the third week of May, other areas received a quarter of an inch or less.

Seeding progressed quickly before the rains, and many crops are emerging, although some of that is spotty, as well.

According to the National Ag Statistics Service, some 75 percent of soybeans have been planted throughout the state, ahead of the average, while 66 percent of spring wheat has been planted, well ahead of the 25 percent planted last year at this time. Spring wheat emerged is 58 percent.