Rainfall finally arrives as seeding winds down

The rains finally arrived across the state during the week ending May 21, albeit spotty and late. Still, newly-seeded canola, soybeans, corn and other crops will thrive on the moisture.
“It was pretty dry, so we needed the rain. However, it is really spotty,” said Mark Miller, Rolette County Extension agent, who added the rain in his county ranged from half an inch to 1.10 inches. “Some crops are coming out of the ground and looking good.”
Before the recent rains, some producers in Rolette County had stopped seeding because they were seeding into “dust” and didn’t see a reason to continue unless they received rain.
“We were extremely dry before this rain,” Miller said.
He is concerned that some of the canola that has emerged could be “nipped” by potential frost in the forecast.
“It is supposed to get down to 27-29 degrees on Thursday (May 27), and some of the canola and soybeans that have emerged could get nipped. We can only hope there is enough heat coming off the ground to help,” he aid.
While some areas received up to 2 inches of rain during the third week of May, other areas received a quarter of an inch or less.
Seeding progressed quickly before the rains, and many crops are emerging, although some of that is spotty, as well.
According to the National Ag Statistics Service, some 75 percent of soybeans have been planted throughout the state, ahead of the average, while 66 percent of spring wheat has been planted, well ahead of the 25 percent planted last year at this time. Spring wheat emerged is 58 percent.
Other plantings were corn, 84 percent; canola, 59 percent; peas, 82 percent; and sunflower, 30 percent.
In Wells County in the central region of the state, Extension agent Lindsay Maddock said rain showers were scattered across the county, with many areas receiving around a half-inch of rain or no rain.
“In the northeastern region of the county, the rain showers have helped and crops are coming up well,” she said. “However in the southern part, especially in the southwestern region of the county, rain was very spotty, and some areas didn’t get moisture. There has been little to no germination in some of the southern areas and those crops are going to suffer from drought stress.”
Maddock saw soybeans and corn going in over the last couple of weeks.
“Our row crops are going to need more rain,” she said.
In the southeastern region of the state, planting is winding down and some small grains are emerging.
“Our corn and wheat are coming up and some guys are doing some spraying,” said Brian Zimprich, Ransom County Extension agent.
During the recent rains, the county received about a quarter-inch or precipitation in most areas.
“The most recent rain went around us,” he said. “It is still dry here. We have good subsoil moisture, but we could use more rain.”
In many areas of central to southwestern North Dakota, much needed rain over the last half of May ended up filling up dugouts, creeks, and dams.
With rain ranging from 1-3 inches in many areas, pasture grasses are greening up and cattle can begin grazing soon.
However, the northwestern to north central regions of the state did not receive enough rain to help the pastures.
“Our pastures are still brown and we need more moisture,” Miller concluded.