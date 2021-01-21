Ration consistency depends on people

Change is difficult – especially for cows, which are creatures of habit. Any changes in a cow’s routine can quickly compromise her health and performance. Some of those things are out of a producer’s control. But the more consistency built into a cow’s diet and routine, the more she has the resiliency to deal with unforeseen changes.
Any time there’s variability in the ration, rumen conditions are altered – negatively affecting cow performance. In maintaining consistency the biggest factor determining success is the human factor. Dairies with well-trained employees and good communication are the most successful at delivering an accurate and consistent ration day in and day out.
Measure consistency in ration
More than a decade ago Diamond V, led by Tom Oelberg, introduced a unique systematic approach to evaluating the operational efficiency of a dairy’s feeding program. Called the TMR Audit®, the program takes a comprehensive look at a dairy’s feeding process. It looks at feed-ingredient management and storage as well as how feed is mixed, delivered, pushed up and consumed. TMR Audits look for sources of variation in diet composition, distribution and consumption. Diamond V representatives conduct hundreds of TMR Audits each year. They check loads of total mixed rations for consistency along the feed bunk, feed-bunk delivery and management, feed-center efficiency and shrink, and mixer maintenance. Visit bit.ly/3rbGOB1 for more information.
Empower people with knowledge
After a TMR Audit is performed on a dairy, the results are reviewed with the management and feeder teams. Highlighted are opportunities for improvement that were identified during the audit. In conjunction with that review, a feeder-training session is typically conducted to help the feed team understand the feeding-program goals as well as how team members can keep the diet as accurate and consistent as possible.
Feeder training focuses on four themes
- Safety first – Working with the heavy equipment used to feed cows is a huge responsibility. Feeders need to be vigilant and watch their own safety. They also must be constantly attentive to others crossing the path or entering the feed area unannounced. Other employees or visitors to the farm should be instructed to always give feeders the right of way, and to be sure they have the feeder’s acknowledgment before entering the feed area.
- Accuracy – It’s important for feeders to be focused on ensuring the diet the cows eat is as close as possible to the formulated diet.
- Consistency – The goal is to feed the same ration at the same time every day with regular feed pushups to ensure feed is readily available to the cows.
- Communication – There are always going to be challenges – feed variability, feed quality, equipment issues and weather – that can negatively affect the feeder’s ability to deliver a consistent and accurate diet. Feeders should never hesitate to call the manager or nutritionist if they observe anything that may prevent them from delivering an accurate, consistent and well-balanced diet to the cows at the same time every day.
The goal of feeder training is to communicate the why behind the complex protocols and procedures feeders must follow. It’s important for feed-delivery technicians to have the knowledge to deliver an excellent-quality and consistent diet. They need the ability to identify, communicate and work with the feed-delivery team to solve challenges that stand in the way of doing that. Optimally feeder training is done in person, along with a review of the dairy’s TMR Audit results so feeders have specific feedback on areas of opportunity that directly apply to their day-to-day jobs.
Those looking for virtual training options should view the feeder-training video series titled “A Noble Purpose – Dairy Feeder Training.” The series provides the why for feeders when an in-person training session is not feasible. The video series was a collaboration between Diamond V and Robert Hagevoort of the U.S. Dairy Education & Training Consortium. The videos are available at the Diamond V YouTube Channel in both English and Spanish.
Include feed ingredients to support immunity, rumen health
People are the biggest factor in ensuring delivery of an accurate and consistent ration every day. But sometimes outside challenges cause variations in the ration that negatively affect immunity and rumen health. In those situations, feed additives that promote immunity as well as rumen health and stability are a great tool to use to keep cows on track. Work with a nutritionist and-or veterinarian to choose a product backed by peer-reviewed research, to help the herd stay healthy and productive during challenges beyond feeder control.
Cows need consistency to stay healthy and perform at their best. By creating consistency in feed-mixing and delivery through employee training and feedback, and including a feed ingredient that supports immunity and rumen health, cows can be started off on the right hoof.
Dr. Travis Thayer, veterinarian, is a ruminant-field-tech specialist with Diamond V, a corporate sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.