Real-time data improves reproduction programs

More than 70 percent of herds still rely on visual observation for heat detection, according to Hoard’s Dairyman’s 2020 Continuing Market study. Imagine instead looking at a list of cows to breed on a cell phone or computer. Activity-monitoring systems use real-time data to do heat detection for the producer, saving time and delivering real results.
Activity monitors record cow activity 24-7; some also monitor neck movements such as sniffing and chin resting to indicate if a cow is in heat. The goal is to use that data to find the optimal breeding time – typically six to 16 hours after peak activity. Those systems continually survey the herd, recording data and providing accurate real-time information.
Data-based recommendations for breeding times can enhance insemination results to improve conception, increase pregnancy rates, reduce calving intervals and cut insemination costs – all with less labor.
One-third of herds across the country are using activity-monitoring systems and seeing improvements in reproductive performance. Herds often see changes in reproductive performance shortly after implementing activity monitors. Once a system is installed and collars are on, it takes about two weeks to establish an activity baseline for each animal in the herd. Many farms notice a decrease in days open and hours spent breeding almost immediately after the system baseline is established.
Plan each day with custom reports
A dairy producer should be who’s controlling the data received by activity-monitoring systems. Each system is unique but the most common use of data is tracking activity for heats and reviewing the breeding list each morning. The breeding-list report can be printed from a computer or viewed on a mobile device along with individual cow data. The systems can send email alerts – cow by cow – when ready to breed, which can work well for smaller herds. For larger herds individual cow alerts can be overwhelming; viewing computer reports once or twice a day is typically most convenient.
Look for a system that can rank cows by optimal breeding time to keep the farm’s reproductive program running efficiently. If there are 20 to 30 cows on the breeding list for the day, the cows can be bred in priority order to help ensure the most optimal insemination window. If time is tight, use the ranked list to determine if cows lower on the list could be bred the following morning. The data puts the producer in control and helps plan the day.
Data should also be customizable. With some systems cows can be filtered out within a defined voluntary waiting period to keep them from showing on reports. Or they can be kept in the report to keep track of when they are cycling and ready to breed. It can be customized to a dairy’s management style.
Use labor more effectively
Activity-monitoring systems track heats more accurately through time than the human eye. They also save time and allow for more effective labor by eliminating the need for someone to watch for heats. If someone is spending eight hours each day watching for heats and breeding cows, that time could be redirected to breeding tasks or other tasks that have a bigger impact on the herd.
A dairy can also reduce or completely eliminate labor devoted to synchronization programs. Many farms replace those programs entirely while others continue to use them for a smaller percentage of the herd once activity monitors are in use. In both cases labor and expense are reduced by reducing the need for administering shots and locking up the cows.
Secondary health benefits occur
Most activity-monitoring systems track more than heats. Eating and rumination time are key measures to identify health problems such as mastitis, ketosis, rumen acidosis and lameness. Eating and rumination data points allow a producer to identify sick cows sooner; earlier intervention can reduce treatment costs and maintain milk production. Many dairies that purchase activity monitors for heat detection quickly realize health monitoring brings incredible benefits to their herd management.
Return on investment seen
Each farm is different but many herds realize paybacks in as little as a year and a half into using a complete cow-monitoring system. If a dairy is replacing a reproduction-synchronization program, it will likely see a return sooner. If the reproductive program is already of excellent quality, an activity-monitoring system will provide the tools to take it to the next level. Remember return on investment isn’t limited to reproduction parameter; the health-monitoring data helps catch and treat more cow issues sooner.
Work with a milking-equipment dealer to improve herd-level reproductive performance with an animal-monitoring system. The dealer can ensure it properly integrates with the parlor-identification system.
Mark Roberts is a regional sales manager with GEA, a corporate sponsor of PDPW.