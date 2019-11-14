It’s a thought-provoking time to be involved with agriculture and water in Wisconsin. For starters there has been plenty of water in the form of precipitation. While about 34 inches annually is the Wisconsin’s average, data collected by the Wisconsin State Climatology Office shows that precipitation has exceeded the average seven years in a row – and that feels like a long time. The amount more than the annual average varied from 1 inch to 16 inches. Already this year, January through October, rates are more than average to the tune of about 10 inches.
That more-than-average streak definitely has impacted agricultural operations by making field operations difficult or even impossible to complete in a timely manner. In conjunction with markets that continue to merely limp along, it can seem there isn’t much to be optimistic about in agriculture today. Discovery Farms has recently received inquiries about potential partnerships from organizations that aren’t traditionally considered natural partners of agriculture. That makes sense because innovation is birthed out of necessity.
To give two examples, the Wisconsin Wetlands Association and Pheasants Forever have reached out to Discovery Farms for conversations about various solutions. Both groups are interested in working with farmers to identify areas of the farm that are consistently unprofitable – or could be better connected to the local water cycle to prevent water from impeding farm operations.
It appears now is the time to put all options on the table and consider things that might otherwise be considered outside the normal realm.
Several options are being discussed that have value for farms across Wisconsin.
- While there is potential in every acre the greatest potential lies in focusing energy and inputs on acres that are consistently reliable for production. Use precision-agriculture data to identify areas of the farm that don’t dependably meet average or more-than-average yields. Analyze whether inputs used on those acres contribute to return on investment or if they’re a liability.
- Perpetually battling against flooding, ponding or saturated areas can be tiring. Assess the landscape and areas toward which water naturally moves instead of areas that would be most agreeable for managing the farm. Considering ways to work with the farm’s geography instead of against it can have unforeseen benefits – while also mitigating stress. It may make sense to create holding areas on the farm to assist in slowing water and holding it during precipitation events. Do that rather than battling with water surplus in fields – and lawns, ditches and driveways.
- Forages provide more than food for the herd. When considering a ration, assess whether forages raised limits farm options or expands them. Some interesting mixes are gaining traction that have positive implications for broadening the manure-application time frame. They can provide different planting windows while maintaining similar nutritional components to traditional corn silage or haylage. With weather being quite unreliable, those options are worth considering to be armed with feasible options to adapt in unpredictable conditions.
To showcase a variety of alternative options geared to fixing pain points on the farm or in fields, Discovery Farms will host events in two locations.
- Working with and feeding alternative forages is the focus of a farmer panel at the Discovery Farms Conference to be held Dec. 11 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
- A multi-state Discovery Farms Summit will be held Jan. 7-8, 2020, in Bloomington, Minnesota. It will offer an opportunity to connect with other farmers, farm advisers and other innovative minds who are thinking and learning about agriculture and water quality.
Visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org for more information.