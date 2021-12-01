Recent financial trends assessed

Editor's note: This is a continuation of graphics from the Dec. 2 issue of Agri-View.
The U.S. farm economy experienced a wide range of financial conditions through 2009–2019. The U.S. Department of Agriculture farm-income estimates for 2020 and forecasts for 2021, released Sept. 2, 2021, showed sector net cash income at well less than its 2012 peak but more than its average since 1970 after adjusting for inflation. The Agricultural Income and Finance Situation and Outlook reports – which have been produced intermittently since 1984 – compile analysis by the USDA-Economic Research Service’s Farm Income Team and other researchers regarding pressing agricultural-finance issues facing the sector’s farming operations as well as farm households. For the most recent financial forecast for the farm sector and farm households, see the farm sector income and wealth topic page on the Economic Research Service website.
This edition assesses major recent financial trends during the past decade using the most recent survey data through 2019, thereby complementing the short-term frequently updated farm-financial forecasts. It presents research on three major farm-income and -finance topics.
• trends and drivers behind the major income and expense components of net cash farm income
• changing distribution in direct government payments from farm programs under three different federal farm bills
• trends in Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings at the state and national levels
Visit www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/publications/102670/eib-228.pdf?v=9029 to read the complete report.
Authors: Robert Dubman, Nigel Key, Jonathan Law, Carrie Litkowski, Okkar Mandalay, Dipak Subedi, Jessica E. Todd and Christine Whitt