Reevaluate alfalfa’s role

In recent years the amount of alfalfa in dairy rations has steadily declined. Dairies have been reducing the percent of alfalfa in total mixed ration. Producers are replacing it mainly with corn, soybean-meal protein and a mixed bag of other feedstuffs including distiller’s grain, cottonseed meal, almond-seed hulls and various food byproducts – to reduce feed costs and increase milk production. Corn and soybean meal as replacement-protein sources have been the major drivers in the reduction of alfalfa in dairy rations.
But in the past several years there’s been a sharp increase in the price of corn, soybean meal and other commodities. The cost of soybean meal, the most widely used protein supplement in dairy rations, continues to be at record levels. Experts agree the price trend will likely continue for at least another year and possibly longer.
Dairy operations that rely primarily on corn and soybean-meal protein are seeing substantial increases in costs for milk production. One possible solution to reducing input costs is to modify the type and-or percentages of forages in the ration as well as the protein source. Dairy managers may want to look at the new class of alfalfa varieties, which appear to fit that role well.
New alfalfa
has advantagesThe importance of alfalfa in a dairy ration has been well-known for years for its feeding value and as a good protein source. But many dairies under-utilize alfalfa in the ration, using it mainly as an excellent-quality fiber source for the rumen. New alfalfa varieties have increased fiber digestibility and leaf-to-stem ratios. The improved quality justifies the reexamination of alfalfa as a larger component of dairy rations.
Improved fiber digestibility – Alfalfa has always been considered a good fiber source for the rumen, but the new excellent-forage-quality alfalfa varieties offer a significant improvement in fiber digestion. That improvement amounts to 5 percent to 10 percent more as measured by undigested neutral detergent fiber 240 – or uNDF 240 – which is the amount of neutral detergent fiber remaining undigested after 240 hours. Rates of digestion are also better by 5 percent to 10 percent. The improvement in fiber digestibility increases alfalfa’s value in several ways. In addition to providing adequate fiber for the rumen, that fiber is more digestible, increasing the amount of energy available to produce milk. Also the ingested fiber is digested more completely and at a faster rate, allowing for greater rates of feed intake and increased milk production.
Improved leaf-to-stem ratio – New alfalfa varieties have more leaves and that means more protein. There is a 5 percent to 8 percent improvement in the leaf-to-stem ratio, which translates into a 3 percent to 5 percent increase in crude protein. On a ton of alfalfa hay, a 3 percent increase in crude protein – from 18 percent to 21 percent crude protein – will increase the amount of crude protein by 60 pounds, or a total of 420 pounds of crude protein for each ton of hay fed. Comparatively 100 pounds of alfalfa protein is equivalent to 220 pounds of soybean meal. Adding more alfalfa in the ration can considerably reduce the need for soybean meal.
In difficult economic times the advantages of the new generation of excellent-quality-alfalfa varieties give dairy producers the option of growing more of their own excellent-quality forage for herd rations. With that in mind, 2022 may be the year to reconsider alfalfa’s role in corn- and-or soybean-meal-based rations, and utilize alfalfa more fully to reduce input costs – particularly the inflated cost of soybean meal as a protein supplement.
Don Miller is director of product development at Alforex Seeds, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email don.miller@alforexseeds.com to reach him.