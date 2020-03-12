Many dairy producers have worked their way through levels 1 and 2 of the PDPW Financial Literacy for Dairy® Series. The inaugural third level will be held March 24-25 at PDPW Headquarters in Juneau, Wisconsin. The two-day deep dive will offer advanced financial development and build on the concepts taught in the first two levels.
The third level is authored and instructed by Dick Wittman of Wittman Consulting and The Executive Program for Agricultural Producers faculty. Wittman will focus on scenario planning, performance monitoring, trend analysis, key metrics, benchmarking, growth and efficiency trade-offs, optimizing capital purchases, management of capital investments, development of protocols for sharing records and strategies for family-business governance.
Space is limited to 30 attendees; an online placement test is required for placement. Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information.