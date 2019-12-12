Protein ranks No. 1 for Americans shopping for nutritious foods. And dairy delivers – either in a cold glass of milk or in new non-refrigerated beverage products appearing in grocery stores. The University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Research is supported by dairy-farmer checkoff dollars. It aims with its cutting-edge research to help the dairy industry increase the value of its products and sell more milk.
Upon joining the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board I couldn’t believe all that the center does. I find it to be truly amazing – and it’s available to every Wisconsin dairy company. Those outside of Wisconsin pay additional costs for the benefits of using the Center for Dairy Research.
As a dairy farmer I hear “We need to do more with milk!” from my friends and neighbors. While consumption of fluid milk has declined, the Center for Dairy Research continues to help the industry find new uses for milk and milk proteins.
While many consumers may not realize it, added milk boosts protein levels in many beverages manufactured for extended shelf life. That includes sports drinks, coffee drinks, fitness waters, diet drinks, nutritional supplements such as Boost and Ensure, fruit smoothies and even shelf-stable milk served on airlines. For the most part those products undergo aseptic or sterile processing to preserve the nutrients in milk while eliminating the need for refrigeration.
Let’s make milk shelf-stable
Center for Dairy Research began in April its Beverage Innovation Center, one of two centers of its kind in the world. It’s supported by a $750,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and $250,000 from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The center aims to erase the competitive advantage of non-dairy beverages in the non-refrigerated food industry.
The Beverage Innovation Center will provide state-of-the-art equipment for dairy entrepreneurs to improve products already on the market as well as to create new products. The center’s staff of more than 30 world-class researchers and scientists eagerly anticipates outreach to adventurous manufacturers and dairy experts – including farmers.
Seek to overcome extensive costs
Equipment to create aseptic products carries expensive price tags. The cost of entry into the industry can inhibit entrepreneurial interest.
With the Beverage Innovation Center buying the needed equipment, processors will face reduced risks when experimenting with new product lines – a key barrier to milk innovation. In alliance with the beverage center, the Technology Transfer, University Research and Business Opportunity program will accelerate the use of new beverages and their successful market entry. They will provide support and partial payment for consultants to identify new markets, evaluate production costs and assess return on investment.
The Technology Transfer, University Research and Business Opportunity program will offer packaging-design and grant-writing assistance to ensure products reach store shelves to land in the carts of consumers. The services complement the Center for Dairy Research’s extensive training, technical support and product-development programs. They will support the Center for Dairy Research’s partnerships with the dairy industry to bring innovative, nutritious and profitable products to the marketplace. They also align with a three-year-old short course on dairy beverages at UW-Madison.
The Center for Dairy Research is the crown jewel of Wisconsin dairy. We encourage dairy enthusiasts, co-ops and other corporations to participate in the Beverage Innovation Center. For many years to come the Center for Dairy Research’s actions will promote the solution-focused experimentation that the dairy industry has requested and needed.
Visit www.cdr.wisc.edu for more information.