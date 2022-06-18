Repurposed grain bins fit needs for work and play

Sure, grain bins can store grain, but Midwesterners have found at lot of other things they can do.

For Kelly Griggs, formerly of Illinois, now living in Tennessee, the bottom of an old grain bin makes an ideal swimming pool.

Matthew Mackinson, who lives near Pontiac in Livingston County, Illinois, made his bin into a playhouse for the kids complete with a sandbox on the bottom and slide from the second story “clubhouse.”

With the clever name of The Has Been, a guest house in Alvin in Vermilion County sleeps two. It is part a farm in eastern Illinois that also grows corn, soybeans and wheat. The family raises beef and grows preserve fruits and veggies. The 18-foot bin was built in the 1950s and used for grain until the 1970s. Today the guest house rents for about $125.

Steve Schopp, a Normal-area farmer in central Illinois, adapted a grain bin on his farm for storage for his wife. Now, with a place for her things, he has more space in his shop.

Corey Brandau of Peotone in Will County built a grain bin bar for her wedding. At night when it is lit up, it looks like a wedding cake.

