Research shows how plant-based burgers stack up against meat

URBANA, Ill. — Plant-based burgers often promise protein comparable to their animal-based counterparts, but the way protein is expressed on current nutrition labels — a single generic value expressed in grams — can be misleading.
That’s because the human body does not use “protein” per se. Instead, it needs essential amino acids, which are present in proteins, but the concentration and digestibility of amino acids are different among protein sources, according to a University of Illinois news release.
To account for these differences, a new standard for protein quality, the digestible indispensable amino acid score (DIAAS), was developed by the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization about a decade ago.
A new study from the University of Illinois and Colorado State University leverages the DIAAS system to understand protein quality in beef and pork burgers and plant-based burgers from Impossible and Beyond Meat.
The researchers fed pork burgers, 80% and 93% lean beef burgers, the soy-based Impossible Burger, and pea-based Beyond Burger to pigs, the FAO's recommended research subject for DIAAS studies.
Both beef and pork burgers, served without buns, scored as “excellent” sources of protein (DIAAS scores 100-plus, for people of all ages). The Impossible Burger also scored as an excellent protein source for ages 3 and up, but not for children less than 3 years old. With a value of 83, the Beyond Burger was a “good” source of protein for ages 3 and up.
The researchers also looked at the protein quality of patties and buns together. Because grain products, like hamburger buns, offer low protein quality, feeding the bun and the patties together reduced DIAAS values.
Consuming the Impossible Burger together with a bun reduced the DIAAS value to “good” (for ages 3 and up). But when pork or 80% lean beef patties were consumed together with buns, DIAAS values were still at or above 100 for the over-3 age group.
“That means you need to eat 15% more of the Impossible Burger-bun combination to get the same amount of digestible amino acids as if you eat the pork-based or the beef-based burgers. And if you have to eat more, that means you also get more calories,” says Mahesh Narayanan Nair, professor at Colorado State University and a co-author of the publication.
Hans H. Stein, professor in the Department of Animal Sciences and the Division of Nutritional Sciences at Illinois and co-author on the European Journal of Nutrition study, says, “It's particularly children, teenagers, lactating women, and older people who are at risk of not getting enough amino acids. … This is also really important in developing countries where there may be little access to animal-based proteins, particularly for children.”