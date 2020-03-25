The National Milk Producers Federation’s coronavirus webpage is expanding, adding a farmer handbook to address dairy-production needs. The group is also launching a podcast series featuring experts discussing crucial issues faced by dairy farmers and the broader industry as they work to feed the United States and the world.
Dairy farmers are working hard to provide consumers a safe and abundant supply of milk, and they critically need resources to help them manage in a fast-changing environment. To assist them the federation is working its hardest to meet those needs. The COVID-19 resource is a valuable tool both for farmers to manage their operations, and for the broader industry and consumer community to understand what’s happening in dairy and respond appropriately.
The handbook has been drafted by members of the National Dairy FARM program – Farmers Assuring Responsible Management. It addresses topics from preventing coronavirus transmission in the workplace to proper workforce management in a pandemic. It’s part of a wide range of resources on the site, which first launched March 6. Since then the federation has continually added content that aids the dairy community from farm to consumer as the coronavirus crisis has deepened, including links to key government documents and information for processors.
The podcast series started with National Milk Producers Federation staff scientist Jamie Jonker discussing how dairy farms are adding coronavirus-related safety measures. Another interview featured Clay Detlefsen, senior vice-president for environmental and regulatory affairs, explaining a private-sector-government collaboration effort he’s leading that’s helping fix supply-chain issues as they arise. Future podcasts will address animal care, the dairy economy, and dairy’s evolving response to coronavirus among other topics. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play.
Visit www.nmpf.org/coronavirus for more information.