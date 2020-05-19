The area may be in for the quietest Memorial Day in a long time.
A Memorial Day service is being planned for 10 a.m. Monday in Herman Cemetery but no services are being conducted at the Legion Hall.
But it might be the only one.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of the usual holiday events have been postponed or cancelled outright.
In Tekamah, for example, the annual Memorial Day service in Tekamah Cemetery has been cancelled. A veteran’s organization spokesman said the national American Legion is offering a memorial service online.
Although there won’t be a service, flags still will be posted at the courthouse and at the cemetery, the spokesman said. The crosses posted at the VFW plot in the cemetery also are expected to be displayed.
The 134th Tekamah-Herman Alumni Banquet also has been postponed. Burt County Museum’s popular Coffee on the Porch also has been cancelled.
Similar situations are playing out across the area as social distancing requirements and the 10-person limit on gatherings constricts holiday services and events.
In Craig, holiday services are cancelled as is the Craig Alumni Banquet.