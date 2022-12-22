Return to cow-comfort basics

Cow comfort – we know how important it is to animal health and dairy profitability. After all a comfortable cow is a productive cow. But when it’s planting season, the skid loader breaks down or any one of a million day-to-day priorities appear, it’s easy to put cow-comfort efforts on the back burner.
Sticking to the basics, listening to the cows and focusing on efficiency will help producers consistently stay on top of cow comfort.
Make tasks easy – Cleaning out stalls, pushing up feed, teat dipping and running the foot bath are all routine and straightforward. But it pays to make them easy to do. The easier something is to accomplish, the more often and more accurately it’s done. It’s that simple.
Review management protocols and identify pain points. What’s problematic? What’s making tasks more difficult? Walk through the cow flow from free stalls to holding areas to the parlor, and back again. Is it easy to maneuver for animals and employees?
Consider investing in tools that make tasks easier for employees – such as attachments for skid loaders and tractors, dump waterers, bedding spreaders, grooming tools and more. Such changes can make a big difference without breaking the bank.
Stay on routine – Cow comfort is all about routine – not just for the cows but also for employees. When employees lose the routine, they may skip a task or rush through jobs. That impacts cow comfort and, ultimately, milk production.
Ensure employees are clear regarding expectations when it comes to cow comfort in all areas of the dairy. Explaining the “why” during employee training can help emphasize the importance of each task and employees’ roles in the farm’s overall profitability.
And the cleaner things are kept, the quicker and easier it is to keep them clean. It’s like doing the dishes; if not finished immediately, dirty dishes pile up in the sink. When the “dish mountain” is finally tackled, it’s a much-bigger task to accomplish than if the dishes had been washed immediately.
Listen to the cows – If milk production or animal health is lagging, cows are trying to say something. And with current technology there’s an abundance of data at our fingertips to help us identify challenges that cow-comfort measures could impact. Activity monitors and other tools can help guide us in the correct direction.
But producers still need to use their senses and visually evaluate the cows. Go out in the barn to see what the cows are saying via their feet and legs, body motions, eating and lying times, and other physiological cues. Combining data and visual evaluation can help make for the best decisions for cow-comfort improvements.
Don’t wait until something breaks – Cow comfort on the farm is no different than comfort in a home. When a couch or mattress is uncomfortable, we will likely replace it even if it’s still functional. I can’t say how many times I’ve heard “I wish I had done this earlier” after a farm made an upgrade that positively impacted cow comfort.
Consider the age of equipment and facilities. Newer technologies have made many improvements that can boost cow comfort. Current parlor stalls can be customized for herd size; some stalls will actually index each cow for optimal positioning as well as quick and easy access to the udder. Those adjustments can make the time cows spend in the parlor calmer and more relaxing.
When equipment starts to wear, cow comfort should be the priority. Keeping facilities up to date is extremely important to prevent losses in production and reproductive efficiency.
Rely on the farm team – Cow comfort is a team effort. If there are issues, bring in a trusted consultant team. Veterinarians, nutritionists and milking-equipment dealers are vested in supporting cow comfort on the farm because it makes their jobs easier and helps them achieve the farm’s goals. The adviser team is usually more than willing to perform on-farm training with employees as well as review key performance indicators and expectations with staff.
Even when things are going smoothly, a second set of eyes can help identify opportunities for improvement that farm staff might not recognize. We can all become entrenched in our routines or walk past that dirty waterer so often it becomes invisible. A consultant or a trusted adviser can bring a new perspective, share successes from other farms and generate new ideas.
The small things can make a big difference to cow comfort. By going back to the basics, we can ensure optimal cow comfort on the farm to support production and profitability.
Anthony Loken is a milking-equipment-sales specialist with GEA, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email Anthony.Loken@gea.com to contact him.