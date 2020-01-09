Dairy Revenue Protection has been available for more than a year now. It’s been adopted quickly by producers across the country looking for a simple and effective risk-management tool for their dairy operations.
For those who are not familiar with Dairy Revenue Protection, producers have two different pricing options on which to base coverage.
- The class-pricing option is based on Class III or Class IV, or a blend of the two.
- The component-pricing option is based on a combination of the operation’s declared levels of butterfat – ranging from 3.25 to 5 pounds – and protein – ranging from 2.75 to 4 pounds – along with a fixed level of 5.7 pounds for other solids. In the event of an indemnity, actual component levels must be at least 90 percent of declared levels for butterfat and protein.
Since Dairy Revenue Protection was first offered for sale Oct. 9, 2018, almost 52 billion pounds of milk have been covered by it.
Statistics show the program as of Nov.18, 2019.
- Dairy Revenue Protection endorsements have been sold in 40 states. Wisconsin leads the way with the most endorsements sold. Next in line are Minnesota, California and Michigan.
- Of the nearly 52 billion pounds of milk covered, California and Wisconsin claim the largest percentage of production, with more than 5.2 billion pounds or 10 percent each. They’re followed by Idaho and Minnesota.
- Just less than 12 percent of the U.S. milk production has been covered in the Dairy Revenue Protection program based on 2019-2020 projected U.S. Department of Agriculture milk-production projections.
There’s definitely a lot of potential for the program to continue to grow.
Almost 94 percent of the endorsements have been written at the maximum coverage level of 95 percent. When the program was initially rolled out, available coverage levels ranged from 70 percent to 95 percent in 5-percent increments. At the start of the 2020 crop year as of July 1, 2019, the 70 percent and 75 percent coverage levels were eliminated.
So far about 70 percent of the endorsements have been written with the class-pricing option, leaving 30 percent with the component option. Recent trends seem to be shifting more toward the class-pricing option than when the program was initially rolled out. Almost 30 percent of the component endorsements have been written in Wisconsin.
Due to the increase in milk prices seen in recent months, Dairy Revenue Protection indemnity payments have totaled about $5.2 million so far. Those payments were made for coverage taken for first-quarter 2019, which was only available from Oct. 9 through Dec. 15, 2018. The small number of indemnity payments to date should not be construed as a negative. Rather it’s a sign of the improvement in the milk markets since earlier in the year, along with the limited time that the product has been available.
The percentage of class-price endorsements through Compeer Financial is running at about 70 percent, with 30 percent component-price endorsements. Those numbers mirror the national percentages.
The 1 to 1.5 protection factor for Dairy Revenue Protection gives producers the option to increase the size of a loss if they have one. Compeer Financial is currently running a relatively even split between the 1 and 1.5 factors, with a handful falling somewhere in the middle.
Many producers like the thought of being able to increase the amount of the indemnity payment. But in some cases the additional premium to use the 1.5 factor may increase the premium to a level they are uncomfortable with, especially as we look at more-distant quarters.
Dairy Revenue Protection coverage is currently available starting with first-quarter 2020 through first-quarter 2021. Coverage for first-quarter 2021 is only available utilizing the component option at this point, but the class-pricing option will become available as we move closer to that quarter.
As of this writing the markets are providing excellent opportunities to lock in some affordable floor pricing for 2020 with Dairy Revenue Protection.