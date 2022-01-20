Robots aid in energy efficiency

The farming landscape has changed considerably through the years. Our ancestors would never have imagined dairy cows being milked by robots. But now it’s common practice, with more than 35,000 operational robotic-milking systems around the world. The first robotic-milking system in the United States was installed in 2000 on a 130-cow dairy farm near Omro, Wisconsin. The United States now has more than 300 farms with robotic-milking systems, with more than 200 of those systems in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Larger dairies have used robotics for more than a decade; now small to medium farms are investing in the technology. According to the University of Minnesota, the estimated useful life of a robotic-milking system is seven to 15 years. The upfront costs can be hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the long-term benefits and savings can outweigh initial expenses.
Robotics save on labor
The biggest savings robotic-milking systems bring to modestly sized dairy farms is a stable labor force. Farmers want a reliable technique for milk processing and fewer personnel issues. Each robot can milk about 60 cows as many as three times each day. The average daily milk produced per cow in a robotic system is about 100 pounds. Robotic-milking systems allow farms to milk more cows and produce more milk compared to a conventional parlor system, and they do so with less labor. The machines can also store milk-production data, including a cow’s weight, body temperature and previous milking visits. Farmers can review the data from their computers or smart devices.
The robotic way of milking is convenient for cows as well. Farmers have more time and flexibility to focus on herd health. Robotic-milking systems give farmers hundreds of data points every time a cow is milked. They can easily detect when cows are ill, have udder health issues or need breeding.
Robotics offer energy efficiency
Robotic-milking systems can reduce a farm’s environmental footprint in a few ways. Robotic-milking areas require less lighting than standard milking parlors, plus they use less water-sanitizing and cleaning equipment between milkings. Farmers can also install systems equipped with variable-speed drives to regulate motor speed. That can reduce a system’s energy use by as much as 5 percent, which is equivalent to $450 in annual savings. Robotic-milking systems also have the potential to reduce electric demand.
Transition for success
Feltz Family Farms in central Wisconsin is an example of a family-run business that has integrated a robotic-milking system into its operation. The fifth-generation dairy farm has since 1995 been owned and operated by Ken and Jackie Feltz. Their priority has been to create a modern, sustainable and environmentally friendly facility focused on cow comfort.
In 2016 they built a climate-controlled facility with two robotic systems able to milk 120 cows. Through the years additional robots have been retrofitted into their older barns. They are now milking 480 cows with robotics and another 200 cows in the traditional parlor. After upgrading to robotic technology, Feltz Family Farms experienced a noticeable production increase while decreasing the number of milkings per day. In addition they’ve seen greater longevity with their 680-cow herd, including an increase in reproduction and improved overall health – and a decrease in stress.
Focus on Energy adviser Kevin Weiler has since 2019 worked with Feltz Family Farms along with multiple Trade Ally contractors. Weiler has found many opportunities to deliver energy savings.
- Lighting has been replaced with light-emitting diodes.
- Waterers have been upgraded to zero energy.
- Variable-speed drives have been installed on ventilation fans, milk-transfer pumps and vacuum pumps.
The upgrades save 138,673 kilowatt-hours per year, equating to more than $16,600 in annual energy-cost savings.
Farming future exciting
The most exciting aspect of robotics is its connection to the next generation of farmers. Millennials are interested in high-tech farming systems because data points can be viewed in real time, and used to track a dairy farm’s progress and profit margins. Dairy farming is certainly a time-honored and historical career path, and current updates to the industry make it more lucrative and appealing to the future workforce.
When transitioning to a robotic-milking system, it’s important to ensure it aligns with a farm’s long-term goals. The systems can increase complexities by relying on manufacturer maintenance services and depending on parts that may be expensive to replace. Producers should evaluate their current operations to assess if improved labor efficiencies, herd management and milk production are worth the financial investment of adding the technology.
Focus on Energy is Wisconsin utilities’ statewide energy-efficiency and renewable-resource program funded by the state’s investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities; they are a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Visit focusonenergy.com or call 800-762-7077 for more information.