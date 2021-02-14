 Skip to main content
Rural Resiliency webinar series to offer advice on stress

Rural residents and those who associate with them are encouraged to take part in a webinar series called “Rural Resiliency: Caring for You and Yours,” over four consecutive Tuesday evenings, March 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 7:30-8:45 p.m.

“This webinar series is a discussion starter and healthy mindset promoter for dealing with rural behavioral and brain health, communication skills and relationship enrichment for self, marriage and families,” according to Larry Tranel, pastoral psychologist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy specialist, and program speaker. “Attention to simple, but proven, relationship behaviors and mindset tactics can truly elevate our personal and family well-being to better deal with whatever life sends our way.”

Farm families and those who work with them as consultants or neighbors are encouraged to attend. Local churches or ag businesses are encouraged to host a community site, following COVID-19 restrictions, to allow farmers and interested rural associates to come together for group discussion and support.

Session schedule is as follows:

• March 2 – Farm Stress Resiliency and Grief

• March 9 – Personality Keys When “Married” to Farm Stress

• March 16 – Dealing with the Stresses of Men, Women and Children

• March 23 – Brain and Behavioral Health “Hacks” to Mitigate Distress

Participation in the webinar series is free and open to everyone, but preregistration is required to gain access to the series. Preregister online at http://www.aep.iastate.edu/stress.

Questions about the program can be directed to Larry Tranel at 563-583-6496 or tranel@iastate.edu.

