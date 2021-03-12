A winter safety story

Days ahead of deadline, I’m sitting down to write this month’s Safety Watch. Distraction and procrastination being normal phases of my writing, I gaze at birds out the window and notice a winter’s worth of dirty, melty crud in the bird bath. I decide to clean it and put out fresh water.
I tromp with a bucket to the hydrant I’ve not used all winter. This snow is a lot deeper than I thought. I’m high-step marching with snow falling into my boot-tops.
I stop on the downhill side of a galvanized milk box to get a brush that’s inside. It’s a big reach, and I’m planted up to my knees.
So I try again, a semi-squat-reach that lets me lift the box lid just barely. Next I tip back and land on my backside in deep snow, my head downhill and feet firmly stuck in knee-deep snow with my shins still vertical, a sort of human version of turtle-on-its-back.
I try pushing myself upright with elbows, then bare hands that just break through deep snow into more snow, getting no support or leverage. This is a position that’s about impossible to recover from, I’m thinking. Maybe this is what quicksand is like.
I’m flailing and twisting with legs and feet pinned. Yeezus! (And other words.) My hands are feeling kind of frozen. I can’t even sit up.
An image of Ralphie’s little brother (“I can’t get up!”) from the movie “A Christmas Story” comes to me. Now I’m laughing on my back, and this feels better, but it’s not helping in any practical way.
I finally wriggle and writhe enough to brace my hand against the wellhead to struggle into a series of contortions that eventually achieve upright. My plaid fleecy lounge pants are packed with wet snow. My hand is bloody. I free my feet and immediately do the first thing every sane person does: look to see if there’s anyone on the road who saw this.
Birdbath mission accomplished and fleece pants drying, I’m trying to recreate this and figure out the balancing act of how one can simultaneously fall backwards while reaching forwards.
I discover a safety message in this experience to share: whither your center of gravity goest, the rest of ye will follow.