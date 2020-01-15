Bernie Sanders is a bit of a legend in the world of progressive politics, a gray-haired activist who has spent a lifetime as a fiercely independent politician.
Sanders, 78, was born in Brooklyn and earned a degree in political science from the University of Chicago. He was active in the civil rights movement in his youth and moved to Vermont.
In 1980 he was elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont. He was later elected to the United States House of Representatives as an independent. After 16 years in the House he moved to the Senate, where he served as an independent who generally caucused with the Democrats. He eventually became a Democrat and ran against Hillary Clinton for the party’s presidential nomination in 2016.
More than any other candidate in the 2020 presidential race, Sanders is someone whose basic message has not changed in many decades. A co-founder of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, he believes in a single-payer health insurance plan and in a progressive income tax.
Speaking to the Iowa Farmers Union at its annual meeting Dec. 6, he reminded the group that he has always been a supporter of programs aimed at helping rural residents.
“I believe in the rural way of life,” he said. “It is a good way of life. It is a good place to raise our children. … One promise I make to you — my secretary of agriculture will come from the ranks of family-based agriculture, not corporate agriculture.”
Sanders said he supports stronger enforcement of federal anti-trust law, pointing to the fact that four meatpackers dominate the industry and that farmers get only a small share of the food dollars spent by consumers. He also said he is a supporter of supply-management programs.
Sanders supports free public college education and the cancellation of student debt.
“People say that’s a radical idea,” he told the Farmers Union. “It’s not a radical idea. We do it by passing a modest tax on Wall Street speculation.”
He also said America needs to recognize the challenge of climate change and address it quickly through support for renewable energy, for programs to retro-fit old buildings to make them more energy-efficient, and research into ways to revamp the transportation infrastructure for a new era.
He said he supports ethanol and other biofuels, and added that President Trump has been less than honest with farmers about that issue, pointing to the recent EPA rule regarding the RFS and refinery waivers.
Sanders said he supports country of origin labeling and local foods programs. He also said he believes in trade, but said trade agreements must take into consideration farmers and consumers.
“This country today faces monumental challenges,” Sanders said. “One of them is that more and more we are moving to an oligarchic form of society … the rich are getting richer.”