This is the final week of Agri-View’s “From the Fields” reports. We thank our reporters who stayed with us throughout difficult planting and harvesting seasons. In spite of numerous challenges they stayed positive. We hope everyone has finally finished harvesting – and that everyone will have a blessed Christmas and a wonderful New Year! From the Fields will be back for the 2020 planting season. Hopefully it will be a much better year. Sincere thanks go out to every farmer who works so hard to put food on everyone’s table. – Julie Belschner, editor