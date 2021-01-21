Scenario0planning essential to budgeting

If there’s one lesson to take from 2020 it’s that volatility is the new standard operating mode. Yes the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting swings in the economy made it difficult for producers to respond to market fluctuations. But milk prices have been erratic for the past several years – and there’s no indication that instability will abate anytime soon.
Volatility creates both risks and opportunities. The challenge is managing it in a way that minimizes risks while positioning to take advantage of opportunities. It starts with scenario planning – a process that has changed given the current environment.
Choose correct plan
When scenario-planning, bankers tend to apply a 5-5-3 sensitivity analysis. That’s an assessment of whether an operation can withstand a 5 percent decline in revenue, a 5 percent increase in expenses or a 3 percent increase in interest rates. That formula applies to normal ongoing operations. But given a new era of volatility that model may not be appropriate.
Let’s use milk prices as a guide. In 2020 prices went from $16.25 per hundredweight in March to $12.14 per hundredweight in May to $24.54 per hundredweight in July. Talk about volatility. But when considering average price ranges during the past few years – $4 per hundredweight in 2016, $2.50 in 2018 and $6.50 in 2019 – it’s obvious volatility has been the norm for years, albeit less drastically than in 2020. There’s no reason to believe volatility will cease in 2021 just because the pandemic will hopefully be more under-control.
Maybe instead of a 5-5-3 sensitivity analysis, a 10-10-5 calculation – recommended by bankers for those exploring expansion opportunities – should be the new norm in scenario-planning. The caveat here is that sensitivity can be reduced by taking risk off the table. If a robust risk-management plan is in place the standard 5-5-3 formula may still apply.
Running multiple scenarios – for base case, best case and worst case – may be the best way to determine how much working capital is needed. In the case of scenario-planning today, 2019’s average price could be the base case, the events of spring 2020 would be the worst case and the spike in second-half 2020 would be the best case. Conducting an analysis for all three cases can help determine the necessary liquidity for each scenario.
Part of the worst-case-scenario plan is knowing the level of reserves in the form of liquid working capital needed to continue. In an era of heightened volatility, the more liquid the balance sheet the better. Ensure there is sufficient access to available cash without needing to sell an asset.
Another important component of the worst-case scenario is having a solid price-risk-management plan in place.
- Dairy Margin Coverage
- Dairy Revenue Protection
- Livestock Gross Margin Insurance
- options and forward contracts
If working capital is restricted, a risk-management plan may need to be developed to ensure an operation doesn’t run out of its working capital.
It’s also important to plan what to do with excess revenue. Whether paying down a line of credit, building cash reserves, and-or investing in technology and other efficiencies, having a plan in place is essential.
Uncertainty is certain
Looking at milk prices in 2020, there was a range of $12.14 per hundredweight at the worst end and $24.54 per hundredweight at the best end. That’s an increase of more than 100 percent. Looking at the 2021 futures market, the best-to-worst difference was only 10 percent as of early November 2020.
Those facts lead to a few questions.
- Was 2020 an aberration?
- Will 2021 be less volatile?
- What’s the risk in making that assumption?
The one certainty moving forward is there will be more uncertainty. It shouldn’t be assumed 2020 was a blip on the radar. Increased volatility in dairy markets is almost certain. That’s why more than ever scenario-planning should be an essential component of 2021 budgeting. In 2020 a pandemic created uncertainty. In 2021 uncertainty could be prompted by trade issues, geopolitical events or something else altogether.
One needs to play the cards they’re dealt. Fortunately scenario-planning – coupled with a robust risk-management strategy – can help determine whether one can survive or thrive with future uncertainty. It starts with analysis. Once a situation has been analyzed, the executing of the plan can begin.
Brad Guse is senior vice-president of agricultural banking at BMO Harris Bank, a corporate sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.