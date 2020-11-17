The Tekamah-Herman Board of Education reviewed the district’s COVID school plan with Superintendent Dan Gross at its meeting Nov. 9.
“The goal is still to keep from going to 100 percent remote learning,” Gross said.
Numbers of cases involving students and staff have increased, but Gross said that the majority of them are from contacts outside of the school building. When students are in school and adhering to safety measures, the spread has been limited, he said.
“When we contact trace, we find that in-school spread is rare,” Gross said.
As far as revealing the number of students and staff that are quarantined, the district has been hesitant to do so for a couple of reasons. The first is that Tekamah-Herman is a relatively small district and privacy is an issue. The second is that the numbers change daily.
Both elementary principal Sarah Rusk and secondary principal Tom Borders thanked their faculty and other staff members for their response to the challenges the recent surge in cases has presented.
“They have really stepped up,” Rusk said. “They have done it with flexibility and grace.”
Gross agreed stating that the emergency evacuation that occurred the previous week due to a gas leak went very smoothly. He said the team did a remarkable job keeping everyone safe. He also said that the faculty has been doing an outstanding job balancing extra duties.
Teachers are required to have two weeks of instructional material prepared in advance in case they get sick. This material kept continuously updated. This is to make any transition for faculty and students as seamless as possible.
In other business, the school board:
—Voted to approve professional development hours as prescribed by the Nebraska Department of Education. The policy provides 12 hours per quarter for teacher and/or staff work time; time for teachers to consult with parents; and for professional development.
—Accepted the resignations (at the end of the current school year) of special education teachers Jessica Gieselman and Denise Hunter. In Hunter’s case, it was a retirement request. After 32 years at Tekamah-Herman she will be retiring. Gross said it was much appreciated that the two instructors gave the district the early notice as special education teachers are difficult to acquire.
The next meeting of the Tekamah-Herman Board of education is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m.