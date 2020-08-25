The Lower Elkhorn and Papio Missouri River Natural Resources districts and Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council have organized a free scrap tire collection. It will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner. Gates to the drive site will be locked at noon. The fairgrounds are located west of U.S. Highway 275 at 201 Fairacres Road.
Tires are sought from residents and businesses in Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties. Tires will not be accepted from businesses that charge tire disposal fees.
Loads must enter from Fairacres Road. Follow the “Recycling Event” signs to the east fairground entrance. Each load is limited to 100 tires. Loads with less than 20 tires may have a shorter wait time during the last 90 minutes of the collection. All sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires will be accepted. All tires must be off rim.
Do not leave vehicles unattended in line. Limited unloading help will be available, so plan to unload your own.
Champlin Tire Recycling will process the tires collected during the event. This processing includes repair and retread of salvageable casings, reclamation of tires meeting used tire specifications and the production of park benches, picnic tables and feed bunks.
Funding for this free collection is provided through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Please visit www.papionrd.org or www.lenrd.org for any changes due to COVID-19 precautions prior to the event.
More information is available from Deborah Ward at the Papio Missouri River NRD office, 402-374-1920 ext. 3.