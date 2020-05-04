MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Research and Extension wildlife specialist Charlie Lee says a pond that is losing water could be a result of poor site selection or improper construction techniques.
For that reason, he notes, selecting a good location for a farm pond is much better than paying an expensive repair bill later.
Lee said the ideal site for a pond is an area with at least 30% clay so it can be well compacted. During construction, techniques that help to assure a successful pond include installing clay blankets (such as bentonite), rubber, pond liners, or soil dispersants.
He suggests consulting with professionals to do a soil survey before locating a pond. “Preventing future problems is preferred to treatment later on,” Lee said. “Moving soil with heavy equipment can be expensive.”