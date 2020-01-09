Dairy producers in the United States are increasing milk production, to continually increased levels. That’s due in part to improved animal genetics. But it should be noted that an elite dairy cow’s genetic potential can never be fully utilized without excellent-quality feed. Better milk production requires both.
Historically alfalfa has been an important feed for dairy operations. It provides protein, structural fiber and palatability to the ration. Despite its reputation as an excellent-quality forage, alfalfa can vary widely in quality for a variety of reasons. That makes it difficult to balance a dairy ration.
In the past 10 years variation in alfalfa quality combined with an increasing popularity of lesser-cost feeds has resulted in a smaller percentage of alfalfa used in dairy rations. As a result plant breeders have been studying factors that influence forage quality as well as which plant traits might be genetically modified to improve alfalfa’s feeding value. The nutrient content and digestibility of alfalfa leaves and stems figure greatly in its feeding value at harvest.
Separate from harvest-related losses, reductions in forage quality are generally attributed to two factors related to plant maturity at harvest. One is a variation in the leaf-to-stem ratio; the other is the decreasing fiber digestibility of stem tissue during plant maturation. The ratio of leaves to stems in alfalfa greatly affects its forage quality. Thus the adage more leaves equals better quality; more stems equals less quality.
A closer look at the chemical analysis of the plant’s top-growth makes clear that most of the feeding advantage of alfalfa is found in the leaves; stems have lesser feed value. Leaves have two to three times the protein content of stems. They contribute the majority of feeding value in alfalfa.
In addition the leaf portion of alfalfa accounts for as much as 70 percent of the relative-feed quality of a forage sample. The neutral detergent fiber of leaves is more digestible than stem neutral detergent fiber.
As alfalfa matures digestibility of its leaves remains relatively unchanged. But stems can become 30 percent to 40 percent less digestible.
The shift in the leaf-to-stem ratio of alfalfa as it matures is well-documented. The best-quality alfalfa is immature, or that which is in the prebud-to-bud stage. In that stage the leaf-to-stem ratio is about 60-40. The ratio approaches 50-50 at early flowering. It then reverses to having fewer leaves than stems for a leaf-to-stem ratio of 40-60 at full maturity. The reversal of leaf-to-stem ratio adversely affects the feeding value of the forage. The more alfalfa leaves a producer can capture at harvest the better.
Until recently the most common way to improve leaf content and/or forage quality was to harvest early. Though immature alfalfa has a greater concentration of leaves, more crude protein and more dry-matter digestibility, early harvest sacrifices yield. Greater-yielding mature alfalfa is significantly less in quality, with less crude protein and less-favorable values of both acid detergent fiber and neutral detergent fiber.
The second factor affecting alfalfa forage quality is stem lignification. As the plant matures lignin content of the stems increases to support plant function and keep the top growth from lodging or bending over. Increasing lignin translates to decreasing fiber digestibility – reflected by increased values of acid detergent fiber and neutral detergent fiber – as the plant matures. The increase in lignin makes the forage more difficult to digest in the rumen, slowing feed passage and intake, and negatively affecting milk production.
Breeding technologies improve alfalfa quality
In regards to improving the leaf-to-stem ratio, early research provided the data indicating which genetic factors influence leaf-to-stem ratios. That knowledge aided alfalfa breeders in developing breeding technologies to improve leaf content. As a result the alfalfa plants from improved varieties had more leaves throughout the plant canopy, including the lower stems. In some cases the new varieties had 5 percent to 8 percent more overall leaf percentage. Coupled with increased rates of leaf-disease resistance, new varieties lead to improved overall leaf content and leaf-to-stem ratios at harvest.
A second – and equally exciting – alfalfa-breeding innovation is improved stem digestibility. That results in an improved rate and extent of fiber digestibility.
The recent release of excellent-yielding alfalfa varieties with improved fiber digestibility and more-favorable leaf-to-stem ratios has taken alfalfa forage quality to a better level. Those varieties provide the fiber needs of the rumen. The increased fiber digestibility significantly contributes to more milk production. Enhanced leaf content also means that alfalfa can now contribute more crude protein to the ration, reducing the expense of soybean-meal protein in the ration.