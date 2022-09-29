 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seminars offer wide range of topics

Seminars will be presented at noon daily Tuesday through Friday in the Mendota 1 meeting room of the Exhibition Hall. The seminars, which consist of a 45-minute presentation as well as time for questions and answers, will address topics centered around finances, climate, management practices and dairy markets.

Each seminar is approved for one continuing-education credit for members of the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists – ARPAS.

Oct. 4 – “Milking Quickly, Gently, and Completely: Can We Consistently Achieve All Three?” – Dr. Paul D. Virkler, veterinarian and senior associate at Cornell University-College of Veterinary Medicine-Extension – sponsored by Conewango Products – The seminar will look at milking-routine details, and how to avoid bimodal milk-flow curves.

Oct. 5 – “Carbon Credits: What Do They Mean and How Do They Affect Dairy?” – Jamie Vander Molen Boehl, vice-president at Newtrient – sponsored by McLanahan – The seminar will highlight environmental markets for dairy farms, and discuss how to weigh risks and rewards.

Oct. 6 – “Could activists carry away your dairy?” – Abby Kornegay, manager at Animal Agriculture Alliance – sponsored by EfferCept – Attendees will learn about recent legislative campaigns impacting the dairy community and what can be done to safeguard the future of dairy.

Oct. 7 – “The Future of our Dairy Markets—What Reforms Are Needed?” – a panel of Dana Coale, deputy administrator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service; Roger Cryan, chief economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation; Andrew Novaković, professor emeritus at the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management; and Jim Sleper, managing partner at Sleper Consulting – moderator is Mark Stephenson, former director of dairy policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin – sponsored by the National Milk Producers Federation – The panel will examine what substantial changes are needed for future U.S. dairy-market regulation.

Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

Paul Virkler

Jamie Vander Molen Boehl

Abby Kornegay

Dana Coale

Roger Cryan

Andrew Novaković

Jim Sleper

Mark Stephenson new mug 2022

