Although some concerns existed about the possible impact of the COVID-19 virus on ag trade in mid-February when this month’s Ag Barometer survey was conducted, producers remained relatively optimistic about the resumption of trade with China, according to the Purdue/CME Group report.
The percentage of producers expecting the soybean trade dispute to be settled soon, which peaked at 69% in January, declined to 61% in February, the second most positive response recorded regarding the resumption of trade with China since the question was first posed in March 2019.
Eighty percent of producers expressed optimism that the trade dispute will be resolved in a way that’s ultimately positive for U.S. agriculture.