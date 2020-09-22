Crops are slow to dry as days and especially evenings have been cool. I received a report of a 108-day maturity corn planted the third week of April that had a moisture content still in the high 20% range. Very early planted and maturity soybeans are becoming ready to cut. Local prices see soybeans a little over $10, and corn at about $3.50. I think you could have purchased just about every anticipated bushel of production in my reporting district on Aug. 1 for those prices. I enjoy farming, but especially when it’s profitable. Next week I should have a few yield numbers to report.