Siblings shine in youth photography competition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three of the 2022 Cream of the Crop photo winners this year all came from the same family.

Their biggest cheerleader, their mom Christy Lee, was an agricultural photographer and reporter for years before becoming a middle school teacher. Her children share her passion for agriculture and for capturing it in photography.

Caroline Lee won first place for the youngest children up to age 10; Waylon, 17, won for the highest age bracket, 15 to 18; and their brother Nolan placed third in the middle age bracket.

All three of the siblings, who live in Iroquois County in eastern Illinois, featured the same child, Millie Jean Coulter, in their photos. At age 4, Millie Jean is an experienced rider who competes in rodeos. She looked at ease riding her horse in the “Future Farmer” photo where Nolan captured her in action.

“She’s my mom’s friend’s daughter. She does rodeos. She’s a good little girl,” said Caroline of Millie Jean.

Caroline’s photo captured Millie Jean seated on a blanket in a field reading a book. Her cowboy boots and lasso were close by with a calf in the background. Caroline shot her photos in early evening hoping for a pretty sunset it didn’t happen that day.

“Don’t take a photo midday,” said Waylon about capturing just the right light.

Other youth photographers, ages 8 to 18, shared their vision of agriculture with photos of working combines and tractors, a handsome dog among the pumpkins, a sassy cat near a hay field, an old livestock trailer among wildflowers and a variety of baby farm animals.

Abby Chamberlain of Nebo even made a bug on corn leaf look beautiful.

Adison Oxford’s photo, along with other winners, was on display at the treasurer’s tent at the Illinois State Fair on Agriculture Day and is included in the annual the Ag Invest 2022-23 Photography Contest calendar.

Winning photos

Ages 8-10

1st: Caroline Lee of Wellington, Ill., “Miss Millie Jean”

2nd: Adison Oxford of Golconda, “First Born”

3rd: Adison Oxford of Golconda, “Olaf”

3rd: Alyssa Taylor of Pontiac, “The Family Farm”

Ages 11-14

1st: Grace McCarty of Grayville, “Harvest Day”

2nd: Lily DeAth of Vermilion, “Four Generations”

3rd: Lucy DeAth of Vermilion, “Young Farmer in Training”

3rd: Nolan Lee of Wellington, “Future Farmer”

Ages 15-18

1st: Waylon Lee of Wellington, “Best Buddies”

1st: Alec Shields of Carbondale, “Wheat Production”

2nd: Drew Mickey of Taylorville, “Never Gets Old”

2nd: Alec Shields of Carbondale, “Afternoon Dusting”

3rd: Abby Chamberlain of Nebo, “The Detailed Stalk”