Sugarbeet growers in northeastern Montana/northwestern North Dakota say they tried for more than two decades to keep the soon-to-be-closed Sidney Sugars processing plant open, including offering to purchase it. In the end, it was not enough for American Crystal Sugar Company.

Based in Moorhead, Minn., American Crystal Sugar Company will not be contracting with Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association growers for the 2023 crop.

The Company said it will begin shuttering the factory in April after cleanup is completed.

“It was a big blow to Sidney (Mont.). It is heartbreaking to see the loss of any industry, really,” said Jeff Bieber, president of the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association.

In a news release, American Crystal claimed area growers “did not have interest” in producing enough sugarbeets to keep Sidney Sugars profitable.

“With only 19,500 acres of sugarbeets offered in the region for this coming spring, the Sidney operation is simply unprofitable,” said Steve Rosenau, American Crystal Sugar Company vice president of agriculture and CEO of Sidney Sugars, Inc., in the news release. Rosenau has declined to comment further on the closure.

The Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association disagreed with American Crystal that growers were not interested in growing sugarbeets.

“The statement that the Sidney Sugars plant is closing due to insufficient grower interest is very misleading,” Bieber said. “The Montana-Dakota Beet Growers is comprised of a very talented, very dedicated group of growers.”

Since 2002, when American Crystal purchased Sidney Sugars from Holly Sugar, Bieber said growers were given three-year term market agreements.

“We would lock-in pricing for three years, but those three-year agreements were made up of one-year contracts. In effect, you had to sign up every year and every year they could make the decision whether or not to run the factory,” he said. “If we weren’t willing to take continued cuts in our pay, then they were willing to talk about closing the factory.”

Beets have been grown in the Yellowstone Valley for nearly a century, and it was the main crop for growers. They spent a significant amount of money on beet equipment, labor, irrigation with flooding, or expensive high-tech center pivots, if their land makeup allowed it.

“The Mon-Dak grower group did everything they could to avoid this (closure). It was not because of a lack of interest,” Bieber said.

The current acreage drop from 2021-22 referenced in the letter from American Crystal, when acreage went from 30,000 down to 18,000, was caused by “another reduction to the grower beet payment,” he said.

“The fact they would only offer three-year agreements with a one-year contract, coupled with the fact that three of the last six years that we raised beets under American Crystal growers had their planters ready to go in the spring – literally in the fields – and we had to wait for a text from them that we could go ahead and start planting,” Bieber said.

“The minute you delay planting sugarbeets, you have a chance of losing production. Right away you lose tonnage and sugar,” he added.

Bieber said sugarbeet growers needed to keep investing, preparing, maintaining their farm and equipment, while investing and financing hundreds of thousands of dollars into sugarbeet-specific equipment.

“Then you had to sit in front of your banker and say you’ve got a one-year contract to grow sugarbeets. It got extremely difficult,” he said.

Bankers were willing to go with the growers because sugarbeets are a community business, and “that is the way business has been conducted for so long in Sidney. It has kind of became the norm,” he said.

However, financial institutions were tiring of the negotiations that went on every year.

“This past year, we unfortunately had financial institutions that basically said they were not going to make any further decisions based on moving forward with beet farmers until they knew exactly what the contract was going to be,” Bieber said.

Growers who paid for their chemical, equipment, acreage, and/or lined up laborers and truckers for this year’s growing season will be out those dollars.

In addition, while prices for soybeans and corn rose last year, sugarbeet prices leveled out. As a result of lower prices and high inputs, sugarbeet acreage dropped substantially in the northern regions.

Meanwhile, the closure news has affected the entire community of Sidney, among other areas in Montana and North Dakota, where agriculture is the number one industry. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Rep. Matt Rosendale, and Sen. Steve Daines released statements in response to the announcement.

“This is tough news for Sidney Sugars employees, beet growers, and for the broader Sidney community,” Tester said. “I’m ready to help the region rebound, whether that’s by ensuring the quick approval of federal resources to support local workforce development or making sure that American Crystal Sugar stands by its commitments to displaced workers – we’re going to make sure that these folks can continue to support their families and communities. I’m disappointed by this closure, but I know that people in Sidney are tough, and I will stand up for them through this process.”

About 75 farm families grow sugarbeets for Sidney Sugars, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Crystal Sugar Company. American Crystal Sugar purchased the Holly Sugar Corporation factory from Imperial Sugars in 2002 and named it Sidney Sugars.