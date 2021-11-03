Small farms step up to serve through pandemic

Creatively responding to public needs during the pandemic and now, several Kansas business owners who were recipients of the Securing Local Food Systems grants in fall 2020, used those funds to help increase the food supply in their communities.

Sharing the ways they jumped to help during a recent Kansas Agricultural Summit held online this summer, a panel of Kansas growers relayed the challenges they faced during the pandemic, and the specific ways they were glad to help.

Scott Thellman, of Juniper Hill Farms in Lawrence, Kansas told the online audience that consumers have been looking to growers for the first time in many years, through outlets like the Facebook site ShopKansas Farms. Through those avenues, people began getting linked up with area farmers during COVID-19 to purchase locally produced meat, eggs, dairy and vegetables.

“It goes to show how producers have responded to serve our communities. Food banks in the past year have seen an increased demand due to people losing their jobs, and as local producers we have been able to respond and help,” Thellman said.

Pull Quote “You have to get big or get weird.” - Jason Schmidt, fifth generation Kansas dairy farmer who started an on-farm creamery

Other farmers on the Kansas Ag Summit included Dan and Kathy Kuhn of Depot Market in Courtland, Kansas, who grow a variety of vegetables and ship wholesale beyond Kansas while also serving the local market. They brought in an old train car to add ambiance and curb appeal to the experience of buying.