Small farms step up to serve through pandemic

Creatively responding to public needs during the pandemic and now, several Kansas business owners who were recipients of the Securing Local Food Systems grants in fall 2020, used those funds to help increase the food supply in their communities.
Sharing the ways they jumped to help during a recent Kansas Agricultural Summit held online this summer, a panel of Kansas growers relayed the challenges they faced during the pandemic, and the specific ways they were glad to help.
Scott Thellman, of Juniper Hill Farms in Lawrence, Kansas told the online audience that consumers have been looking to growers for the first time in many years, through outlets like the Facebook site ShopKansas Farms. Through those avenues, people began getting linked up with area farmers during COVID-19 to purchase locally produced meat, eggs, dairy and vegetables.
“It goes to show how producers have responded to serve our communities. Food banks in the past year have seen an increased demand due to people losing their jobs, and as local producers we have been able to respond and help,” Thellman said.
Other farmers on the Kansas Ag Summit included Dan and Kathy Kuhn of Depot Market in Courtland, Kansas, who grow a variety of vegetables and ship wholesale beyond Kansas while also serving the local market. They brought in an old train car to add ambiance and curb appeal to the experience of buying.
“We took the footprint of the train station car and turned it into retail space, and it’s a historic and pretty cool building,” Dan Kuhn said.
The Kuhns’ business is 85% wholesale and 15% retail. They grow many pumpkins, winter squash and watermelon and eight acres of asparagus, tomatoes, apples, peppers, onions and other vegetables for their retail market. They farm 200 acres of veggies in all.
Matt and Michelle Canny of Holy Cow Market produce beef, chicken and eggs. A couple years ago, they started a retail market.
Jason Schmidt is a fifth generation Kansas dairy farmer. After buying his parents out he milks 70 cows.
“You have to get big or get weird to increase,” he said.
While he started off with a farm, when the pandemic hit in March 2020 he built a small licensed cheese creamery on-farm
“The grant really helped,” Schmidt said.
The farm businesses on this panel were all recipients of the Securing Local Food Systems grant. The program was funded by the federal CARES Act provided to Kansas. They talked specifically about how the grants helped.
“We were serving one family a month with a small amount of food, but then we had 13 families and now phone calls from families, so for Thanksgiving and Easter, it tied in with our churches, and we were able to distribute 50 food baskets at Thanksgiving and 65 at Easter for single parents and many with low income,” said Mike McGovney of Cunningham Community Hands of Hope, in Cunningham, Kansas.
They hope to ramp up the number of food baskets for an increased need.
As McGovney put it, “the grant increased our ability to serve.”
With COVID cases rising over the summer, the number of online orders increased.
Aaron Moreland of Cedarvale Locker applied for a grant last October. Through the award, he was able to purchase a walk-in freezer. People contacted them who were out of meat and being limited to how many pounds of hamburger they could purchase in California and Georgia.
“The grant allowed us to find the right packing materials, because it’s super hard to find dry ice where we are unless you buy it in huge amounts,” Moreland said.
The grant also enabled him to hire more staff, and production has gone up 80%.
The sixth Annual Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth also featured Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam, Gov. Laura Kelly and a taped video message from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
With 12% of the state’s workforce supported by the agriculture industry, Kelly said she’s committed to issues impacting agriculture, including economic development, trade, education and health care. She also noted partnerships are helping rural communities through the Office of Rural Prosperity, the Eisenhower Transportation Legacy Program (IKE) and broadband development, who which the state has promised $85 million for improving high speed access.
“Farmers are scientists, accountants and have dealt with untold challenges like fluctuating markets, global pandemics, weather – and you stepped up during the pandemic,” Kelly said.
Vilsack said due to climate change across the country, Kansas farmers are experiencing more intense seasonal rainfall events which are expected to cause more erosion. There are more droughts, and wheat production will be affected by warmer, drier springs. Also, heat stress from increasing tem-peratures can exacerbate respiratory issues in cattle.
“To some degree, our private partnerships, and federal programs are involved in helping farmers and ranchers, and we’re involved in protecting the nation’s land, including our precious soil, and we’re offering climate-smart solutions,” Vilsack said on video.
Beam said he appreciates the USDA’s acknowledgment that many people are already working to maintain soil health in our farms.
A Kansas State University professor whose research is on carbon, nitrogen cycling and soil health talked about tillage, noting that tillage causes the loss of 30-50 % of the carbon such as plant material or compost added to the soil.
“No-till conserves water, and then you can plant double crop, right after harvesting. A lot of farmers in Kansas are starting to graze that cover crop,” professor Charles W. Rice said.
It’s important to change your fertility, crop rotations and rotate herbicides, he said.
“That’s one of the reasons we have herbicide resistant weeds, so it’s important to rotate the herbi-cides, and we’re trying to add as many deep roots and sequestering carbon,” Rice said.
Regarding the carbon market, it was suggested that farmers ask basic questions when they meet with an organization regarding carbon credits or exchanges.
“There are a lot of programs available, and it can be a confusing space for farmers in this carbon credit marketplace,” said Jason Weller, president of Truterra, the sustainability arm of Land O’ Lakes.
He suggests farmers ask companies the follow questions: What’s their motive and why do they want to purchase my carbon? What’s the time commitment for me? What’s the payment plan and the con-tractual requirements?
It’s important to begin the journey with someone you trust, Weller recommended: “It is a journey and requires farmers asking critical questions.”
