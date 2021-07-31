Small towns scramble during labor shortage

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Many businesses are looking for labor, but lately finding workers has been a struggle. This has been accentuated in small rural towns, particularly as the pandemic continues.

“Pre-pandemic, one of our major employers was in a pretty good position,” said Joseph Taylor, executive director of WeLead (West Liberty Economic Area Development). “(Now) they have severely struggled to get back to full strength as far as numbers go. On top of that, even the smaller businesses and restaurant communities are struggling.”

The shortage has not just hit one industry in the eastern Iowa town, as retailers and ag businesses alike have been hit by the lack of available labor.

Brian Corkill, who sits on the board for River Valley Cooperative, which covers eastern Iowa and western Illinois, including West Liberty, said finding workers to help on the farm has been a problem.

“Fifteen, 20 years ago, you could usually find a retired farmer that would help you in the fall and spring if you needed it,” he said. “But most farmers are working later in life now so by the time most guys are retiring, they are not wanting to go work anymore. That has dried up a bit too.”

One common thread between the town and farm issues has been a lack of trade experience. Either lack of training or experience running equipment has led to needs in different sectors. Taylor called it a “starvation factor,” particularly in West Liberty, where those shortages translate to extra headaches for the community.