Small towns scramble during labor shortage

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Many businesses are looking for labor, but lately finding workers has been a struggle. This has been accentuated in small rural towns, particularly as the pandemic continues.
“Pre-pandemic, one of our major employers was in a pretty good position,” said Joseph Taylor, executive director of WeLead (West Liberty Economic Area Development). “(Now) they have severely struggled to get back to full strength as far as numbers go. On top of that, even the smaller businesses and restaurant communities are struggling.”
The shortage has not just hit one industry in the eastern Iowa town, as retailers and ag businesses alike have been hit by the lack of available labor.
Brian Corkill, who sits on the board for River Valley Cooperative, which covers eastern Iowa and western Illinois, including West Liberty, said finding workers to help on the farm has been a problem.
“Fifteen, 20 years ago, you could usually find a retired farmer that would help you in the fall and spring if you needed it,” he said. “But most farmers are working later in life now so by the time most guys are retiring, they are not wanting to go work anymore. That has dried up a bit too.”
One common thread between the town and farm issues has been a lack of trade experience. Either lack of training or experience running equipment has led to needs in different sectors. Taylor called it a “starvation factor,” particularly in West Liberty, where those shortages translate to extra headaches for the community.
“We don’t have an in-town plumber,” Taylor said. “We have plumbers around us, but nobody in town. That’s an industry that could be very lucrative if someone was willing to go into the trades. Having handyman-type of people and having people who are qualified and capable, it’s in very short supply.”
Taylor said the town is working on initiatives through economic development grants, but the major problem is finding contractors who have the time to show up and work with them due to the shortfall of workers.
“We have one business that was approved for a grant in November and had the green light, but they still haven’t gotten anything done,” he said. “These are not small jobs either, they are $40,000-$60,000 jobs that just can’t get accomplished and finished.”
Corkill said finding people who are not just trained, but skilled in what they are doing is one of the more difficult aspects when searching for labor. With increasing technology in tractor cabs and a lack of training on mechanical equipment, he said it’s hard to pick up and go.
Going without laborers can add many hours on to a season, Corkill said.
“(On our farm) we like to seed cover crops as we harvest, but for the last several years, haven’t been able to get any help doing that,” Corkill said. “That gets pushed off until after harvest, extending our work time longer in the year. We work longer hours during harvest, but at the end of the day it’s adding three to four hours on the day.”
Corkill said the lack of labor for ag retailers has also created problems from a logistics standpoint. With fewer workers, particularly part-time employees, schedules are tighter for deliveries or applications. That can lead to delays in the field and chemicals are not getting out in time.
Looking ahead, Corkill said he expects it to become “harder and harder” to find labor for farmers, and he doesn’t expect this issue to resolve itself anytime soon.
One effort to solve the problem may come from the town, however, as Taylor said they are working with schools to promote these trades. Trade shows for high school juniors and seniors have been used to stoke interest, and Taylor noted that the challenge is to change a bit of the narrative surrounding post-high school education.
“It’s good to show some of the options outside of college,” he said. “College is great and going through it is fantastic, but it doesn’t need to be a mandate like it’s been presented over the last 30 or 40 years. We’ve oversold the need to have college.”
He said that a lack of participation in trade schools has led to the lack of skilled workers, and in some cases led to the end of some family businesses with nobody around to take it over.
“It needs to start in the K-12 system,” he said. “You have Junior Achievement, but you need that for trades as well. We can show kids that they are good with their hands, and when they realize they can make a good living and have a comfortable life, it opens a world of options.”