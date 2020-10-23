GRAYVILLE, Ill. — Harvest came early and was problem-free for the most part at Pathway Family Farms in White County.
“We started probably the first week of September,” said Davis Messman, who had to park his combine to check on the surface around an oil well on the property. He was looking to make sure there were no connecting rods from the oil site that would tear up his machine.
Like many of his neighbors in Southeast Illinois, Messman was pleased with harvest.
“Everything looks really good,” he said. “The corn yields are excellent and the bean yields are really good.”
In fact, his bean yields may be historic.
“The corn is over 200 (bushels per acre), on average. The beans are off the charts,” he said. “I’ve had a few fields in the high 60s, but I’ve had a lot of fields that have made 80 or better. We treated everything with fungicide. We also planted early, so I think that helped us get through those windows where you see a lot more disease.”
Harvest conditions have been excellent. Rains came only sporadically, and the crops dried down well.
“Everything fell together and worked out well,” he said. “You don’t always have that. It turned out to be a pretty good year for us. I think, for the most part, farmers are starting to be a little more optimistic for the future, especially with COVID and all the other negative things this year. That’s a bright spot for us.”