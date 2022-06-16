Soil temperature impacts crop health

Social media can present intriguing findings. I manage multiple social-media accounts, including a few on Facebook; two of them are for my agricultural-retail business Short Lane Ag Supply, and one is a farmer-led watershed group for which I serve as an advisory-board member – the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation group.
In the past three years I’ve noticed a strange phenomenon. Social-media posts about soil temperature receive 100 percent to 300 percent more engagement. That flabbergasts me; why the extreme fascination?
I don’t mean to say soil temperature isn’t a major deciding factor for planting crops, but I consider it a somewhat lackluster criterion compared to crop-protection products, soil fertility and other yield-boosting approaches. Yet when I post temperature updates, engagement goes through the roof – especially when I include comparisons between tillage practices, presence of residue or a living crop.
However, here’s the truth. Soil temperature is a mysterious element and there is a greater story to tell.
Normally when I walk a field the answers I’m looking for are beneath the surface. But when it comes to temperature, the influences begin at the surface level. Throughout the past several seasons as I dug into various field systems I’ve noticed different trends and patterns with temperatures.
Systems with reduced or zero residue have the coldest temperatures in the morning but the warmest in the afternoon – and the range of temperature typically varies by 30 degrees. Plowed fields have even-more-extreme temperature fluctuations, going from ice cold to blazing hot in a few hours. Fields with heavier residue have a different story; the ground is warmer in the morning, though temperatures don’t increase by more than 8 to 10 degrees by the time the sun goes down. Fields with living cover such as hay fields and cover crops are a few degrees warmer and see fewer fluctuations. Clean plowed fields are prone to erratic temperature fluctuations, whereas covered fields exhibit more consistency.
Much like the human body, the soil is a biological system that requires temperature management to properly maintain peak performance. Well-managed soil is exposed to minimal disturbance and has adequate soil cover. Those factors help maintain soil structure and pore spaces in the soil that allow for sufficient gas and water exchange. And well-managed soil does not often exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit; it’s capable of optimizing biological activity, which drives nutrient cycling and promotes crop growth.
Poorly managed, tilled and compacted soil often exceeds temperatures of 140 degrees, killing biological activity and cooking moisture out of the ground. When the soil is bare and sunbaked temperatures can exceed 130 degrees, rapidly depleting water availability through evaporation and transpiration.
When soil is covered and its temperature is kept at less than 100 degrees, nearly all the soil moisture is available to the plant for growth. That temperature range also affords an increase in microbial activity and improved soil structure, which leads to more-accessible oxygen for plant roots and nutrient cycling. It also leads to an increased ability to infiltrate water down to the rooting depth, reducing runoff rates and the need for more-frequent rainfall events.
In summary, there are many variables that impact soil temperature and many functions relying on proper temperatures for maximum benefit. Science proves it takes energy to heat water. Fields that are too wet will generally stay cooler for a longer duration. Aggressive tillage will expose more soil and increase the albedo effect, quickly warming the soil but evaporating most of the moisture and disrupting the soil structure.
Cover crops help farmers attain a balance that provides manageable residue and winter-hardy crops to provide cover on the surface, as well as active roots to regulate water, capture sunlight and continuously feed the biology.
Monitoring soil temperatures isn’t complicated. Most thermometers can be purchased for less than $20 at hardware stores or via the internet. Take temperatures at consistent times; many recommendations call for temping soils between 1 and 2 p.m. Be sure to insert the thermometer at a depth that matches the highest zone of root activity. In the spring I recommend a depth of 2 inches, and at 1 inch and 4 inches in summer.
Impress friends this growing season with a humble thermometer, and keep digging for answers.
Derrick Raspor, soil conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, is a contributing author.
Matthew Oehmichen is part-owner of Short Lane Ag Supply of Colby, Wisconsin. Email matt.shortlane@gmail.com to reach him.