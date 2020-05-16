TRURO, Iowa — The sun is shining and a little dust is flying as Ivyl Ransom steers the planter across a field just outside of Truro in Southeast Madison County on glorious May Day.
Even in the year of the coronavirus, this has been an enjoyable spring for the 75-year-old.
“This is our last field (of corn),” Ransom says. “Can’t complain.”
As of late that week Ransom had finished his corn planting and was getting ready to start on the soybeans. He farms about 700 acres of corn and beans. He also has about 200 beef cows. Calving this spring has been good, he says.
And despite an April snowfall the weather has been good. He even got a small rain shower to start the week last week, a bit of moisture that was actually welcome.
“We’re getting along,” Ransom says. “This is pretty early to be done with the corn.”