On June 3, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a decision to vacate the registration of three Dicamba products including Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan for over the top use on soybeans. In lieu of this decision, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) has decided to suspend all sales and application of these products until further guidance is provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Additionally, the SDDA sent a letter to the EPA on June 5 asking for guidance as South Dakota’s 24 C label discontinued use on June 30.
Options for South Dakota Producers
Due to the suspension of Dicamba products, South Dakota producers now have restricted options available until the EPA responds.
“This is having huge effects on South Dakota’s producers,” said Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator.
Tavium, a mixture of Dicamba and S-metolachlor, is still labeled for over the top use, however there are limited supplies available. Conventional products like Flexstar, Ultra Blazer and Cobra are labeled for post application and are effective on waterhemp at 2-4 inches, but will have limited control on larger weeds. Furthermore, Cobra is effective on Kochia at 1-2 inches. Producers should follow labels closely, as there are limited products available to control other broadleaf weeds.
“I caution farmers not to look at buying generic Dicamba to spray on their soybeans just because they are still available for purchase,” said Johnson. “These products are illegal to use over the top on soybeans, and when this has happened in the past, it caused significantly more drift to non-target crops than the former labeled products."
For more information about the suspension of Dicamba products, visit the South Dakota Department of Agriculture website at https://sdda.sd.gov/. For all other questions regarding weeds and weed control, contact Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator, at PaulO.Johnson@sdstate.edu or 605.688.4591.