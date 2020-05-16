COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Tom McFarland didn’t mince words while thinking about the 2020 planting season.
“It’s the best spring we’ve had for quite a few years,” the Southeast Iowa farmer said.
McFarland finished his planting on May 2, a welcome change after a couple challenging springs. He said last year it was a challenge getting everything in before the end of June.
“Last year was so muddy,” he said. “We power-washed both planters and put them away. When we got them out the first of March and got them in the shop, we found lots of mud we didn’t know was there. We spent the whole month of March just tearing planters apart and cleaning them up.”
He said the work paid off ultimately with only a few minor problems this spring. McFarland said he was happy the planters didn’t get much mud on them this year, which will make next spring a little less work.
McFarland is also expecting a better crop this year — more in line with the five-year averages — partially due to the amount of fieldwork he was able to get done, adding irrigation to their more susceptible ground.
The quicker planting season this year let McFarland think a bit more about some outside factors for the business, but ultimately, it didn’t change his plans.
“We made our planting decisions at the end of the year and then pretty much stick with it,” he said. “The market factors and viruses, we just deal with that as it comes along.”
Overall, he said he’s feeling optimistic and hopes everyone comes out of the year stronger.