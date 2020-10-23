ROYALTON, Ill. — Harvest weather doesn’t get much better than this. Not for John Chamness.
The Williamson County farmer began harvesting his soybeans on Sept. 21, a full month earlier than usual.
“We’re running about 60 bushels an acre,” Chamness said. “It couldn’t get much better right now.”
Chamness farms about 2,100 acres in deep Southwest Illinois along with his father and uncle. This year he went with soybeans only.
“We did not plant an acre of corn on the farm this year,” he said. “That was mostly because of prices, inputs and what you’re going to get out of it.”
The decision may be paying off, especially considering the yields he’s getting from double-crop beans.
“My brother-in-law farms, my father farms, and everybody around here is pretty much on that number,” he said of the 60-bushel average yield. “I’ve heard of some 70-bushel yields.”
That is welcome in southern Illinois, which isn’t blessed with the rich, black loam of the central and northern parts of the state.
Chamness is also pleased with the double-crop soybeans planted after wheat harvest.
“They look to be right on par,” he said. “We got a couple of late rains. I think they’re made, and they look exceptional. We almost don’t want to believe our yield monitor when we’re getting these double-crop beans. I really don’t know the reason.”
If the soybeans do as well as the wheat, Chamness will chalk up 2020 as a resounding success.