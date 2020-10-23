LISBON, Iowa — When looking at the 2020 harvest in East Central Iowa, farmer Dave Siggin focused on the positive first.
Siggin said he has been thrilled with his soybean harvest, seeing yields anywhere from 60-70 bushels per acre this season. Corn, however, has been a different story.
“I wish I had every acre in beans,” Siggin said. “I’m very happy with them for what they went through, averaging around 65 bushels. I’m doing the corn now (Oct. 14), and it’s a nightmare in places.”
Siggin was right in the path of the derecho that swept through Iowa and devastated millions of acres of crops. He said the damage was bad enough that his corn rows that run east to west are only able to be harvested going one way.
“Ground speed is down half,” Siggin said. “You have to work from west to east, and the yields are all over the place. If it’s standing decent, it’s around 200. If it’s not, it drops down to the lower hundreds.”
That wasn’t the only storm that affected his area, as hail damaged a lot of crops in late July, a couple weeks before the derecho. The combination of those storms has made it a challenging year.
“Some of those fields are pretty much a disaster,” he said. “I haven’t touched them yet. What can you do? You try to get as much as you can and get this year over with.”
The Sept. 30 USDA Grain Stocks report provided a concluding piece of information on the impact the derecho had on the Iowa crop supply, according to Iowa State University Extension economist Chad Hart. USDA reduced Iowa’s projected harvested corn area by 550,000 acres. Iowa roughly accounts for two-thirds of the nation’s corn losses.
Siggin said the crop isn’t requiring much drying this season, allowing him to save on propane costs. However, those savings are being dumped into diesel as it’s taking longer to get the crop harvested. Typically, Siggin said he is wrapped up with harvest around the first of November, but expects that to be a difficult date to meet this season.