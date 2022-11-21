 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybean futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Resistance comes from talk that China reported first Covid deaths in 6 months. There is also talk that three key cities may be in lockdown. Soybean futures were on the defensive until Saudi Arabia denied they were going to increase Crude oil production.”

Soybeans received support from strong export inspection numbers. “Soybean futures were slightly higher on help from another week of impressive export inspections,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.

Record low Mississippi River affects prices

Historically, barge rates have hovered around $20 per a ton. In the beginning of September, as the Mississippi River began to fall to record-low levels and closures and disruptions started to mount, barge rates rapidly began increasing.

