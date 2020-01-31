DES MOINES — Journalist and historian John Meacham offers no predictions about who will win this year’s presidential race.
“Ever since 2016, anyone who says they understand American politics is lying,” Meacham told a crowd gathered for the Land Investment Expo sponsored by the People’s Company Jan. 14.
But Meacham, a Pulizter Prize winner who has written several biographies of U.S. presidents, does have some basic words of wisdom for those watching the process.
“We’re going to get through all this, no matter what,” Meacham said.
He said presidents are a reflection of the country. If you don’t like what is happening, it is good to remember it is a reflection of where we are as a people.
“Politicians are more often mirrors of ourselves than molders,” he said. “To some extent we’re complicit in all this.”
And anger doesn’t weather well.
“We don’t build monuments to people who clench a fist or close a door,” he said.
Meacham said his studies lead him to believe there are a few basic traits that great presidents share. The first is curiosity. A good president must be curious about the country and about the world. He or she must be curious about what other people are thinking.
The second is candor. Churchill was up front about the difficulties the British people would face during World War II. A good president must be straight-forward with the people.
The third trait is humility. A president must be able to learn from mistakes — because they will all make mistakes. Kennedy, he said, asked Eisenhower for advice after the Bay of Pigs fiasco, and that helped him in dealing with the Cuba missile crisis.
Last is empathy — maybe the most important attribute, Meacham said. A good president must be able to put himself or herself in another person’s place.