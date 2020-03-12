Dr. Mike Apley, veterinarian, is a professor of veterinary clinical sciences at the Kanas State University-College of Veterinary Medicine. He teaches beef-production medicine, large-animal medicine and clinical-pharmacology courses.
Francisco Arriaga is an associate professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension soil specialist in the Department of Soil Science. His research supports the development of management systems that promote soil and water conservation, and enhance crop productivity.
Dave Becker is a founding partner of the Dairy Business Consulting group. He has since 1988 provided individualized consulting to dairy-operation owners, offering such services as detailed business plans, monitoring and analysis, benchmarking, expansion planning and transition planning.
Jeremy Cherny is an information-technology and cybersecurity expert. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in management-information systems. As president of Tobin Solutions he helps provide IT support, services and solutions to businesses.
Walt Cooley is the editor-in-chief of Progressive Dairy magazine. He has a master’s degree from Boise State University. He writes, consults, speaks, and is passionate about agricultural business management and technology adoption in agriculture.
Dr. Gerard Cramer, veterinarian, is an associate professor in the Department of Veterinary Population Medicine at the University of Minnesota. He previously ran a dairy farm. He earned both a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a Doctor of Veterinary Science degree from the University of Guelph.
Dr. Scott Earnest, veterinarian, is a livestock veterinarian with Lodi Veterinary Care. After attending Deep Springs College and the University of California-Berkeley, he graduated from the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine.
Ken Feltz and his wife, Jackie, own Feltz Family Farms Inc. and Feltz’s Dairy Store Inc. The dairy has 570 cows milked in a double-12 parlor; an additional 110 cows are milked with two robots. The store sells cheese, milk, ice cream, meat and many other products.
Luiz Ferraretto is an assistant professor of livestock nutrition at the University of Florida. His research program focuses in part on basic and applied dairy nutrition, specifically improving forage quality, use of feed additives and alternative feed ingredients.
Holly Green is a behavioral scientist and business leader who has worked with the U.S. Navy SEALs, Olympic athletes, the FBI Leadership Academy and two U.S. presidents. She’s an adjunct professor at Webster University, teaching courses in the graduate program.
Liz Griffith resides in Wisconsin; she has 30-plus years of experience in the dairy industry. Having worked with agricultural companies and producers throughout the United States, her focus is on human resources. She works to develop better teams, create positive cultures and improve leadership.
Randy and Jennifer Gross are managers at Ash Grove Dairy LLP. The dairy milks about 1,100 Holsteins. Calves are housed in groups and fed with automatic feeders until about 100 days of age. He is the operating manager; she manages the accounting and raises the calves.
Dr. Melissa Haag, veterinarian, graduated in 2012 from the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine and began working at Lodi Veterinary Care shortly after. She and her husband own a dairy farm; she manages the breeding and registering of cattle.
Marty Hallock owns and operates Mar-Bec Dairy with his wife, Becky, and their sons, Jonathon and Josh, They milk 925 cows and raise 1,000 youngstock. They raise corn and alfalfa on 1,850 acres of owned and rented land.
Corey and Clint Hodorff are part of a fourth generation to own and operate the family’s Century Farm along with Corey Hodorff’s wife, Tammy, and parents, Doug and Linda Hodorff. They milk 1,100 cows and crop 1,350 acres at Second Look Holsteins LLC near Eden, Wisconsin. In addition to the dairy entity, the family business structure includes Peniel Acres Ltd. as well as Hodorff Seeds and Agronomy.
Michael Hoffman is the founder and owner of Igniting Performance Inc., a company that specializes in the skills of sales, customer loyalty and leadership. During the past 25-plus years he has customized training and delivered presentations for organizations all around the world.
Dr. Don Höglund, veterinarian, is a co-author of “Efficient Livestock Handling: Practical Application of Animal Behavior and Welfare Science” from Elsevier Textbook publishers. A lecturer, trainer and leader of workshops internationally, he teaches Dairy Applied Behavior classes several times each year for the University of Pennsylvania-School of Veterinary Medicine.
Jay Joy was a commercial banker for several years before founding Milk Money LLC. It’s an affiliate of GPS Dairy Consulting LLC, a team of independent dairy consultants. He’s also been a partner on a 700-cow dairy and general manager for an 8,000-cow dairy.
Jim Kroeplien and his wife, Chris, own Fly-By Acres LLC and milk 550 cows on about 800 acres. The Kroepliens also run a custom planting and combining business. Their daughter Rachel works with Lakeshore Technical College’s agriculture programs. She also serves as the farm’s human resources and public relations manager.
Mike McCloskey is the CEO of Select Milk Producers, a large milk cooperative he founded in 1989 with other dairy producers. He moved in 1999 to Indiana to start Fair Oaks Farms with a number of other families. A primary goal was to create an agritourism site in the region.
John Lucey is the director of the UW-Center for Dairy Research and a professor of food science. He has more than 20 years of research experience and a work history in Ireland, in the Netherlands and in New Zealand. He provides leadership and helps the Center for Dairy Research maintain a focus on applications, outreach and education.
Dr. Michael Overton, veterinarian, is a dairy-analytics adviser with Elanco Animal Health. He has worked extensively in reproductive management, transition management, analysis of on-farm records and economic decision-making. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed proceedings or industry publications.
Dr. Scott Pertzborn, veterinarian, is a graduate of the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine and has been with the Lodi Veterinary Care team since 1987. He’s also a graduate of the Dairy Health Management Certificate Program from the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine.
Kurt Petik was raised on an 800-head beef-cattle ranch in South Dakota. He earned bachelor’s of science degrees in agricultural economics and agricultural business from South Dakota State University. In agricultural banking since 1997, he joined Rabo AgriFinance as a senior relationship manager in 2013.
Michelle Pinzl, a coordinator of the Community Interpreting Certificate, is an assistant professor at Viterbo University where she teaches Spanish, French and Interpreting Studies. She also interprets for social-service agencies, schools, businesses and other sectors of the farming industry in Wisconsin.
Dave Saunders is the CEO of Palo Alto Venture Architects, a Silicon Valley-based professional-services firm that provides e-sourcing, carbon management and supply-chain technology solutions to farms and the agricultural food-supply chain – including restaurant chains, dairy processors and cold-storage operators.
Brian Schaal is a third-generation dairy farmer; he’s a graduate of UW-Platteville. Owner of one of the 18 remaining dairy farms in Racine County, Wisconsin, he is currently milking 350 Holsteins twice each day. The herd is averaging 94 pounds each day with a 102,000 somatic-cell count.
Andrew Skwor is an agricultural-services team leader and licensed professional engineer at MSA Professional Services Inc., an engineering, architectural and planning consulting firm. He has assisted farmers for 20 years in erosion and sediment control, farmstead planning, project and construction management, permitting for both the national and Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System programs, manure processing and funding.
Damon Smith is an associate professor and UW-Extension specialist. He earned his doctorate in plant pathology in 2007 from North Carolina State University. His research focuses on the biology, epidemiology and management of field-crop diseases, as well as developing and improving disease-forecasting systems.
Anton and Arjan Stokman are a father-son duo who farm in the Netherlands. The innovative family farm operates a free-choice system that enables the 280-cow herd to manage their time as they choose. Waterbeds and robotic milking keep the cows happy and healthy. The farm was chosen in 2009 as a flagship farm for McDonald’s Europe.
Dr. Pete Strassburg, veterinarian, joined the Lodi Veterinary Care team after completing his undergraduate and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees at the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine. His particular interests are in production medicine and advanced bovine-reproductive techniques.
Tom Thibodeau has for 35 years been a faculty member of Viterbo University. He earned a master’s degree in human and religious studies from St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota. He’s a popular trainer who epitomizes leadership in his character – honesty, communication, confidence, commitment, positive attitude and creativity.
Heather White in 2013 joined the UW-Department of Dairy Science in the area of nutritional physiology. Her research program focuses on understanding nutrient partitioning, feed efficiency and metabolic disorders, specifically in the transition to lactation period. She is also serving as the faculty director for the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub.