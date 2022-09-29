Specialty areas

The Expo Family Lounge is a place for families with small children to rest and recharge; it includes a changing area and more. It’s located in the Madison Room on the second floor of the Exhibition Hall; use the elevator located by the information booth in the Exhibition Hall. It’s open 9 a.m.-5p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
The Brevant Seeds Attendee Learning Lounge features lounge seating, a concession stand and ExpoTV. It’s located on the east end of New Holland Pavilion 1 and is open during Trade Show hours. It’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
The Purple Cow Gift Shop, World Dairy Expo’s official gift shop, is seasonal and only open during the event with a large selection of cow-related items. Located in the Exhibition Hall lobby, it’s open 3-7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.