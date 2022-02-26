Spring Reading for Spring Cleaning

This must be the time of year when householders are in the mood to declutter, judging by an entire recent newspaper section titled “A Clean Slate: Your Guide to Tidying Up in 2022,” along with mailers advertising storage and organization products.
The mood has hit me, too, and last month I checked out a pile of books from the library to get me going. Some of the books are new; others have been around for a while but are worth re-reading. If you need inspiration too, look for them at your library or add a couple of them to your wish list.
In The Paper Solution: What to Shred, What to Save and How to Stop It from Taking Over Your Life (2021), Lisa Woodruff says we are conditioned to hang onto old magazines to read “someday” and to keep old bills “just in case” they come in handy. But, she says, “More paper doesn’t give you more security …. Almost every piece of paper on the planet can be replaced.” It’s easier to find a recipe on the internet than locate the one you snipped from a magazine last year. “You can even get a new car title, birth certificate or passport if you must.”
“The more paper you keep, the more complicated your life and home become,” she admonishes. “What are you gaining from all this chaos? I would argue, nothing. It is costing you” in time and frustration.
Woodruff offers specific advice for managing the paper you do need to keep, such as creating binders for financial organization, medical organization, household references, and school memories.
In The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up (2010) Marie Kondo’s method of pulling all similar items into one stack and then deciding what to keep has worked well for organizing my stuff.
Piling all the kitchen gadgets on the counter or all the sewing notions on one table gives me a clear picture of how many spatulas, knives, vegetable peelers, spools, needles, and tape measures I own. Keeping what I need means I can part with the rest without remorse.
If you are willing to tackle the job, the same method could be employed in the shop: When I gathered them all in one spot, it was embarrassing to see how many incomplete socket-wrench sets my husband and I kept when we combined households.
In Clean Mama’s Guild to a Peaceful Home (2021), Becky Rapinchuk offers solutions to what she calls “Pain Points.” For example, address a “My Closet is Full of Clothes I Don’t Wear” problem with a hanger system.
“Look through the clothes hanging in your closet, and when you come across something you aren’t sure you want to keep, turn the hanger backwards on the rod,” Rapinchuk says. “Choose a period of time – say, say, six months – and if you wear the garment within that time and decide you want to keep it, turn the hanger back the right way. If you do not wear it within that time frame, you know it’s not something you need to keep, so let it go.”
In Making Space, Clutter Free (2019)Tracy McCubbin offers practical antidotes to “clutter blocks,” which are problems and attitudes such as “I have too much memorabilia,” “These wedding gifts are too nice to actually use,” or “I paid a lot for that.” The book contains a “Clutter Freedom Quiz” with checklists for assessing each room in the house.
If you are now the eldest generation in your family, you will enjoy “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” (2017). Reading Margareta Magnusson’s understated humor is like having coffee and conversation with a sympathetic Scandinavian friend.
Death cleaning, Magnusson says, is deciding what to do with your possessions before you are gone. She makes winsome observations on how times have changed, and what the younger generation will do with your things if you do not sort through them now. “A loved one wishes to inherit nice things from you,” she says. “Not all things from you.”
She suggests putting notes or tags on items you are keeping for now, with instructions what to do with them when you are gone.
In a chapter titled, “If it was your secret, then keep it that way,” she advises: “Perhaps you have saved letters, documents, or diaries that you would never wish to embarrass your descendants with…. If you think the secret will cause your loved ones harm or unhappiness, then … make a bonfire or shove them into a shredder.”
Magnusson also grants permission to get rid of gifts. “If I give a present to someone, I understand that it may not stay with that person forever.
“I will never feel guilty for not keeping presents …. To be grateful and happy when you first receive it … is not connected to the thing itself but to the giver who gave it to you.”
If you cannot part with some memorabilia but you know no one else will want it, store the items in a shoe box marked “Throw Away.” You can enjoy them for the time being, Magnusson says, and your heirs can toss them with a clean conscience.
After my college friend and her brother spent over a year cleaning out their mother’s Aberdeen house, she said to me: “Tell your parents that if they love you, they will get rid of stuff now.”
The same could apply at any age.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.