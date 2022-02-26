Spring Reading for Spring Cleaning

This must be the time of year when householders are in the mood to declutter, judging by an entire recent newspaper section titled “A Clean Slate: Your Guide to Tidying Up in 2022,” along with mailers advertising storage and organization products.

The mood has hit me, too, and last month I checked out a pile of books from the library to get me going. Some of the books are new; others have been around for a while but are worth re-reading. If you need inspiration too, look for them at your library or add a couple of them to your wish list.

In The Paper Solution: What to Shred, What to Save and How to Stop It from Taking Over Your Life (2021), Lisa Woodruff says we are conditioned to hang onto old magazines to read “someday” and to keep old bills “just in case” they come in handy. But, she says, “More paper doesn’t give you more security …. Almost every piece of paper on the planet can be replaced.” It’s easier to find a recipe on the internet than locate the one you snipped from a magazine last year. “You can even get a new car title, birth certificate or passport if you must.”

“The more paper you keep, the more complicated your life and home become,” she admonishes. “What are you gaining from all this chaos? I would argue, nothing. It is costing you” in time and frustration.

Woodruff offers specific advice for managing the paper you do need to keep, such as creating binders for financial organization, medical organization, household references, and school memories.