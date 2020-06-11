Perhaps the only downside to a bountiful harvest of sweet corn is that the crop is good only for a limited number of days.
“If you want longer periods of production, consider staggering the planting,” said Kansas State University horticulture specialist Ward Upham.
In other words, he said, plant a small block, wait a period of time, and then plant the next block.
“Though it is tempting to follow a calendar schedule, such as planting a small block every week, it is better to use crop development as a trigger,” Upham said. “If you plant on a calendar schedule, you may have noticed that later plantings often catch up with earlier ones. Instead, plant the next block of sweet corn when the previous one is one-half to one inch tall.”