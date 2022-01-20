Start cash-flow planning

With 2021 in the rear-view mirror, the agricultural outlook continues to be less than stable; input prices and markets continue to exhibit volatility. It’s during such times of uncertainty that cash-flow planning takes on added importance.
First let’s explain how a cash-flow budget differs from a profit-and-loss budget. A profit-and-loss projection is a predictor of earnings; it includes non-cash items, accruals and depreciation. While earnings support debt repayment in the long term, it takes cash to make the debt payments.
A cash-flow budget accounts for all uses and sources of cash in an operation. It further identifies when those cash flows are moving in and out so shortfalls or surpluses can be pinpointed. During spring planting, for example, a lot of cash goes out to put crops in the ground. Meanwhile the cash sale of those crops may not occur until much later, creating a shortfall for the period between. In that case, the cash-flow projection would account for the financing needed to put crops in the ground or the increase in operating-loan balances to cover input costs.
Key definitions involved with cash-flow planning
- Cash from operations – the cash provided by or used by the ongoing operations of the business. Such cash can be reconciled back to the earnings by accounting for accrual adjustments.
- Cash from investing activity – the cash inflow or outflow from capital-asset purchases or sales, or other investing activity.
- Cash from financing activity – that’s primarily the cash sources and uses tied to debt. It’s also where nonfarm draws and capital contributions are accounted for.
- Net cash flow – the difference between inflows and outflows during a given period.
Avoid projection pitfallsCash-flow planning is an essential tool but it’s easy to fall into traps. Be sure to avoid the following common mistakes when making projections.
- Unrealistic assumptions – projections should be based on realistic and current market conditions. Being too optimistic or too pessimistic does little to help in the planning and analysis process.
- Inaccurate debt schedule – be sure to understand repayment streams.
- Not accounting for nonfarm-cash uses accurately – using an estimate of family living costs is not acceptable. Have a clear understanding of the real number.
Keep assessingCash-flow planning is not a one-and-done projection. Producers need to be ready to adapt by updating cash-flow projections as conditions change. That could include performing a stress test to determine the impact of a reduction in revenue or an increase in interest rates. Doing so will help analyze the risk-management plan and offer an idea of how much working capital is really needed.
Conducting an enterprise analysis can help determine which parts of an operation are generating or draining cash, and whether those levels are appropriate. For example it’s readily understood that replacements are necessary and that raising replacements on a dairy farm reduces cash flow. It’s important to know if the drain matches the replacement rate.
Cash-flow planning requires a continuous evaluation to ensure a producer’s operation maintains positive trends and eliminates negative trends wherever possible. Take time now to make a cash-flow projection to be better prepared for the road ahead.
Brad Guse is senior vice-president of agricultural banking at BMO Harris, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email bradley.guse@bmo.com to reach him.